2-21 Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd boys basketball tops Fall Creek

FALL CREEK — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team closed the Western Cloverbelt Conference season with a 58-35 win at Fall Creek on Friday.

Brady Potaczek had 16 points to lead the Orioles (5-16, 4-10) while Jake Schneider added 14 points and Carsen Hause scored 11 in the win.

Jayden Fitch scored 11 points for Fall Creek (9-11, 5-9).

Stanley-Boyd jumped out to a 26-14 halftime lead.

The Orioles are off until playing a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup next Thursday at a yet-to-be-determined Eastern Cloverbelt foe.

Turtle Lake 73, Lake Holcombe 56

At Turtle Lake, the Lakers bested the Chieftains.

Kaden Kinney scored 12 points for Lake Holcombe (14-8), followed by Kaden Crank with 11, Brock Flater scoring 10 points and Jarred Jiskra and Josh Jones each with nine points.

Branden Strenke led all scorers with 18 points for the Lakers (16-3).

Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 53

At Shell Lake, the Trojans fell to the Lakers.