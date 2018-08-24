MARSHALL — The Stanley-Boyd football team forced five turnovers in a 34-0 nonconference win over Marshall on Friday night.
The Orioles jumped out to a 14-0 score at the half before adding two scores in the third quarter.
Quarterback LJ Schmelzer capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run.
Cooper Nichols ran for 121 yards on six carries, including a 66-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Schmelzer ran for two touchdowns and found Noah Gillingham for a 51-yard score through the air. Schmelzer completed 10 of 17 passes for 178 yards.
Stanley-Boyd (2-0, 1-0) has their first home game on Friday when they welcome Eau Claire Regis to Oriole Park.
Bloomer 42, Lakeland 14
At Minoqua, the Blackhawks improved to 2-0 with a nonconference victory over the Thunderbirds.
Bloomer (2-0) led 28-6 at halftime with Zach Ruf having a hand in all four scores with two rushing touchdowns and two passing scores.
Bloomer hosts Spooner next Friday to open Heart O'North Conference play.
Mellen 24, New Auburn 18
At Mellen, the Trojans were edged by the Granite Diggers in an 8-man matchup.
New Auburn hosts Bruce next Thursday.
Abbotsford 30, Gilman 6
At Abbotsford, the Falcons topped the Pirates in a Cloverwood Conference game.
The Falcons (2-0, 1-0) scored in every quarter, including 19 points in the second half to pull away.
Joseph Aguilera had 217 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Gilman hosts Independence/Gilmanton next Friday.
Volleyball
McDonell splits matches on first day at UW-Stout Sprawl
At Menomonie, the Macks went 2-2 on the first day of the UW-Stout Sprawl tournament.
The Macks defeated Somerset (25-23, 25-18) and Luck (31-29, 24-26, 16-14) and lost to Menomonie (25-4, 21-25, 12-15) and Oshkosh West (17-25, 10-25).
McDonell finishes up action at the Sprawl on Saturday.
Bloomer goes 2-2 at Warhawk invitational
At Whitewater, the Blackhawks split four matches on Friday.
Bloomer defeated Beloit Memorial 2-0 and Jefferson 2-1. The Blackhawks fell to Franklin and Milton 2-0.
Grace Post had 31 kills over the four game span to lead the Blackhawks.
Chloee Swartz tallied 38 assists and Bailey McConaughey had 30 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.