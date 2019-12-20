STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee wrestling team went 4-1 on Friday at a dual tournament hosted the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee defeated Ellsworth, Ladysmith, Wautoma/Wild Rose and Chi-Hi but fell to Stratford.
Blaine Brenner and Preston Potaczek each were unbeaten individually on the day in competition for the Orioles.
Chi-Hi finished 2-3 as a team with victories over Ladysmith (46-30) and Wautoma/Wild Rose (48-24) while falling to Ellsworth (39-31), Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee (48-36) and Stratford (65-18).
David Hughes was unbeaten with four pinfall victories for the Cardinals.
Both teams return to action next week as Chi-Hi wrestles at the Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water tournament beginning next Friday while Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee is at the Bi-State Classic beginning next Friday in La Crosse.
Boys Basketball
Hudson 63, Chi-Hi 61 (OT)
At Hudson, the Cardinals battled back from a 14-point halftime deficit before falling in overtime to the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Joe Reuter led all scorers with 21 points for the Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) while adding five rebounds and four assists. Jacob Walczak scored 16 points while Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Luke Healy scored 19 points for Hudson (5-1, 2-1).
Chi-Hi plays Stoughton next Friday at the Cardinal Holiday Showcase in Middleton.
You have free articles remaining.
Northwestern 49, Bloomer 46
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks were dealt their first loss of the season in a Heart O'North Conference defeat to the Tigers.
Leif Iverson had a team-high 14 points for Bloomer (4-1, 3-1) while Charlie Herrick added 10.
Andrew Klobucher scored 19 points for Northwestern (4-3, 3-1).
Bloomer is off until playing at Cumberland on Jan. 3.
Girls Basketball
Hudson 36, Chi-Hi 35
At Chi-Hi, the Raiders edged the Cardinals in a Big Rivers matchup.
Aaliyah McMillan scored 14 points for Chi-Hi (5-4, 3-2) and Alexis Zenner added nine.
Sophie Jonas led Hudson (5-4, 2-1) with 11 points.
Chi-Hi faces Arrowhead next Friday in Middleton.