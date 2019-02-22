MADISON — Cadott’s Brady Spaeth and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Blaine Brenner will wrestle for state championships on Saturday night after advancing with wins in their respective semifinals at the WIAA Individual Wrestling Championship Tournament on Friday at the Kohl Center.
Spaeth (45-0) advanced to the finals for the second year in a row with a 12-5 decision victory over Coleman’s Tyler Blanchard in Division 3 at 160 pounds. Spaeth will face Random Lake’s Grayson Bandenbush (44-2) for the championship.
Brenner (46-2) dominated his semifinal victory over Viroqua’s Cale Anderson, earning a 12-0 major decision win at 106. Brenner will meet Winneconne’s Caleb Meunier (48-2) for the title.
Cadott’s Nelson Wahl fell in his matchup at 145 pounds as Coleman’s Jake Baldwin defeated the sophomore by a 10-7 decision.
Spaeth and Brenner both earned byes into their respective quarterfinals as sectional champions. Spaeth earned a 9-3 decision win over Fennimore’s Maguire Fitzgerald in his opening match while Brenner quickly pinned Little Chute’s Logan Verboomen in 1:04.
Wahl opened the tournament on Thursday with a pinfall victory against Ithaca/Weston’s Monty Jennings in 3:42 before pinning Southern Door’s Grant Englebert in 4:35 to move on to the semifinals.
Two other Cadott wrestlers will also compete for place on Saturday as James Pfeiffer and Ethan Tegels are still alive in the consolation bracket.
Pfeiffer (44-2) overcame a semifinal loss at 170 at the hands of unbeaten Ryan Neu of Dodgeland by earning a 4-2 decision win against Saint Croix Falls’ Austin McCurdy. Pfeiffer started his tournament on Thursday with a 9-1 major decision win over Lancaster’s Dustin Wolf in the opening round.
Tegels (40-6) earned a 4-2 decision win over Shell Lake’s Carter Lawrence in their consolation matchup at 182. Tegels pinned Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Ben Anzia in 1:27 in the first round before falling by pinfall in the quarterfinals to Weyauwega-Fremont’s Tyler Wetzel.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Sean Hassemer won his first match at 285 on Thursday before falling twice on Friday. Hassemer (27-12) won a tight 2-1 decision against Catholic Central’s Sergio Carini to start his tournament before being pinned by Mauston’s Dom Meurett in the quarterfinals and losing a 3-1 decision to Omro’s Mitchell Potratz.
Cornell/Gilman’s Sam Pickerign earned a bye to the Division 3 quarterfinals at 132, but was defeated in both of his Friday matches. Pickerign (20-4) lost a 7-5 decision to Weyauwega-Fremont’s Justin Kempf in the quarters and by pinfall to Mineral Point’s Caden Carey in the consolation bracket.
Bloomer/Colfax’s Mitchel Harmon won his opening match in Division 2 at 138 on Thursday before falling in both of his Friday matchups. Harmon (33-4) started his weekend with a 5-2 decision win against Freedom’s Reece Manteuffel to advance to the quarterfinals. There he fell by an 11-3 major decision against Prairie du Chien’s Traeton Saint and then lost via pinfall to Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards’ Craig Elsen.
Cadott’s Kaleb Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels fell in their Thursday opening matches. Sonnentag (26-20) lost a 9-6 decision to Stratford’s Manny Drexler and Gavin Tegels (34-12) fell by 13-5 major decision to Edgar’s William Raatz. Cornell/Gilman’s Spencer Kraus (36-7) was defeated by 7-4 decision in his opening round match at 160 against Stratford’s Devin Dennee. Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best (29-5) was defeated in his Thursday opener at 132 by Lomira’s Alex Gundrum in a 12-4 major decision.
Girls Basketball
Clear Lake 60, McDonell 50
At Clear Lake, the Macks led at halftime but fell in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal matchup to the Warriors.
Maggie Craker led McDonell (11-13) with 18 points. Abby Wampler scored 12, Hannah Sykora added nine and Jessica Eisenreich finished with eight for the Macks, who carried a 28-25 advantage into halftime.
Maddie Rosen scored 18 for Clear Lake (15-7), who advances to play top-seeded Clayton in the regional finals.
Boys Basketball
Lake Holcombe 91, Prairie Farm 76
At Prairie Farm, the Chieftains closed the regular season with a nonconference win over the Panthers.
Kaden Kinney scored 23 points and was one of five players to finish in double figures for the Chieftains (13-8). Kaden Crank added 18, Josh Jones and Brock Flater each had 13 and Colton Minnick scored 11.
Jack Glaser had 39 points for Prairie Farm (3-14).
Lake Holcombe opens the Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday at Gilman.
Stanley-Boyd 52, Ladysmith 44
At Ladysmith, the Orioles beat the Lumberjacks in a nonconference game.
Tristan Harris had 15 points to lead Stanley-Boyd (6-16). LJ Schmelzer and Noah Gillingham added 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the victory.
Peyton Rogers led all scorers with 17 points for the Lumberjacks (4-18).
Stanley-Boyd opens the Division 4 playoffs at Durand on Tuesday.
