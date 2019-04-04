Stanley-Boyd's Jade Frederickson raced to a top-finish in the 200-meter hurdles at the Wausau West Warrior Girls Invitational on Thursday.
Frederickson's time of 33.67 seconds edged Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln's Willow Sering (33.81). Frederickson also took third in the 55 dash at 7.84 behind first place Antiana Walsh of Wausau East (7.58).
Hayley Nichols in the shot put and Leslie Derks in the 3,200 each grabbed second-place finishes. Nichols' throw in the finals of 34 feet, 5-inches was only topped by Amherst's Lauren Bird (36-09).
Derks times of 14:02.67 came in behind only Wittenberg-Birnamwood's Jenna Stone (13:36.76).
The 1,600 relay team of Marlynn Boetcher, Lily Hoel, Brielle Thompson and Brooklyn Virks teamed up to finish fifth. Thompson, Boetcher, Hannah Hause and Ashley Anderson took sixth in the 580 relay.
Kaitlynn Schillinger (pole vault) and Boetcher (200) each placed 10th while Boetcher also added an 11th-place finish in the long jump. Vircks came in 11th in the 400.
Stanley-Boyd came in sixth as a team with 45 points. Host Wausau West topped the leaderboard with 129 points edging Stevens Point (125).