OSSEO — The Stanley-Boyd softball team won its Western Cloverbelt Conference opener on Monday, topping Osseo-Fairchild 9-1.
Stanley-Boyd (3-0, 1-0) scored four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to pull away for the win.
Josie Podalak finished 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, a double and one run scored to lead the Orioles. Arianna Mason scored a pair of runs as the Orioles drew 11 walks, three from Jada Nye.
Ashly Zastrow struck out three in a complete-game win, allowing an earned run in the first inning.
Stanley-Boyd returns to action at home on Thursday against Owen-Withee.
Superior 5, Bloomer 3
At Bloomer, the Spartans held off the Blackhawks in a nonconference matchup.
Emily Kuehl and Samantha Buchholtz each finished 3-for-4 for Bloomer. Rilee Luzinski was 2-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles and two runs batted in while Kuehl had a pair of doubles for the Blackhawks.
Bloomer scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the seventh and out hit the Spartans 10-7.
Calley Olson struck out 10 in a complete-game effort in the circle for the Blackhawks.
The Blackhawks host Ladysmith on Tuesday.
Baseball
Osseo-Fairchild 4, Stanley-Boyd 3
At Osseo, a go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth helped the Thunder edge the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Noah Gillingham finished 1-for-4 with a triple, stolen base and two runs scored for the Orioles (0-4, 0-2) while Carter Vait added two hits, three stolen bases and a run driven in.
Jackson Johnson struck out five in five innings to earn the win for the Thunder while adding two hits and two stolen bases at the plate.
Stanley-Boyd is off until hosting Cadott next Monday.