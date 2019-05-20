DURAND — The Stanley-Boyd softball knocked off Durand 3-1 in a Division 3 regional semifinal contest.
Stanley-Boyd hosts Stratford — which upset top-seeded Elk Mound on Monday — on Thursday.
Arianna Mason doubled and tripled, drove in a run and scored once. Jessica Hazuga and McKenzie Derks added hits with Derks driving in a run. Monica Derks scored twice for the Orioles.
Ashly Zastrow struck out seven in a complete game win.
Thorp 15, Eleva-Strum 0 (5 inn.)
At Thorp, the Cardinals won their Division 4 playoff opener in five innings.
Thorp advances to play the winner of Tuesday's matchup between Clear Lake and Mondovi on Thursday.
Kaitlyn Tyznik threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts.
Cassidy Stroinski doubled, tripled, plated three runs and scored twice, while Hailey Zurakowski, Danielle Stroinski and Brittany Rosemeyer each added two hits.
Kaytlyn Stunkel, Brooklyn Anderson and Paige Rhyner all had two runs batted in and Rosemeyer and Stunkel each scored twice.
Boys Tennis
Chi-Hi’s Martin, Vanyo and Mason advance to sectionals
At Eau Claire, the top singles and doubles competitors for the Cardinals advanced to sectionals with a victory at subsectionals.
No. 1 singles Sean Martin and the No. 1 doubles team of Mitch Vanyo and Nick Mason were each victorious and will return to action on Wednesday at sectionals in Wisconsin Rapids.
Baseball
Stanley-Boyd 5, Cadott 3
At Stanley, the Orioles held off the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Down by four, Cadott pushed across two runs in the seventh before Stanley-Boyd ended the threat.
Noah Gillingham was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Brady Potaczek had two hits, a run batted in and run scored and Bryce Lingen doubled and scored a run.
Dylan Davis had three hits to lead the Hornets. Davis doubled and scored a run while Ethan and Gavin Tegels each had a hit and scored once.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 2, Prairie Farm 0
At Holcombe, a pair of runs scored by fielder’s choices were enough for the Knights in an East Lakeland win over the Panthers.
Jarred Jiskra struck out five in five scoreless innings on the mound for the win and Josh Jones tossed two scoreless innings of relief for the save for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-5, 4-4).
Abbotsford 7, Thorp 6
At Abbotsford, the Falcons pushed across the winning run in the fifth to top the Cardinals.
Trailing 6-2 Thorp scored four times in the fifth. Ryan Stunkel went 2-2 with a double, three runs batted in and a run scored. Chris Komanec plated two runs and Jack Syryczuk scored twicce. Isaac Soumis added two hits and a run scored.
Abbotsford’s Noah Robida had four hits and Hunter Soyk drove in three runs.