RIVER FALLS — The River Falls volleyball team defeated Chi-Hi in straight sets on Thursday in a Big Rivers Conference matchup (16-25, 11-25, 9-25).
Caelan Givens led Chi-Hi with five kills followed by four apiece from Lacey O'Donnell and Madie Gardow. Lydia Steinmetz had 18 assists, Ella Hutzler had one ace and Sophie Heller had seven digs to lead the way for the Cardinals.
River Falls was ranked third in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state coaches poll.
Chi-Hi returns to action next Thursday at home against Eau Claire North.
Fall Creek 3, McDonell 1
At McDonell, the Macks hung tough with the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup (26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 24-26).
Maggie Craker had three aces, 35 assists and 12 digs to lead McDonell (19-14, 4-3). Olivia Mlsna had a team-best 22 digs, Amber Thaler led the Macks in kills with 17 while adding 11 digs and Rachel Smiskey had seven kills and a pair of blocks.
McDonell plays at an invite hosted by La Crosse Logan on Saturday.
Eau Claire Regis 3, Cadott 0
At Eau Claire, the Ramblers topped the Hornets in straight sets in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup (13-25, 18-25, 16-25).
Cadott also will be in action at La Crosse Logan on Saturday.
