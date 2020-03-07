3-7 Prep Roundup: Thorp boys basketball outlasts Eau Claire Immanuel for Division 5 regional championship

THORP — Balanced scoring carried the Thorp boys basketball team to a Division 5 regional championship on Saturday, pushing past Eau Claire Immanuel 56-49 in the regional finals.

Aidan Reis had a team-high 14 points for Thorp (19-5), who advances to face McDonell on Thursday in the sectional semifinals. Reis was one of five players with at least six points. Jon Slagoski finished with 13 points, joined in double figures by 10 points from Isaac Soumis.

Ethan Reis scored seven points and Jack Syryczuk scored six for the top-seeded Cardinals, who won their 11th consecutive game.

Ryan Zimmerman led all scorers with 17 points for the Lancers (17-6).

St. Croix Central 55, Bloomer 41

At Hammond, the Panthers bested the Blackhawks in a Division 3 regional final.

Austin Thur scored 16 points for Bloomer (14-11) while Carter Rubenzer added eight.

Jackson Pettit had a game-high 17 points for the Panthers (18-6) and made five of his team's 10 3-pointers.

Second-seeded St. Croix Central outscored Bloomer 23-15 in the second half to pull away, advancing to face Prescott on Thursday in Somerset.