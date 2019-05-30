SHELL LAKE — The Thorp softball team has a return engagement at the Division 4 state tournament after defeating Clayton/Turtle Lake 4-3 in the sectional finals on Thursday afternoon.
Kaytlyn Stunkel finished 1-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in while Kaitlyn Tyznik and Brittany Rosemeyer each drove in a run and Cassidy Stroinski scored twice for the Cardinals (19-6).
Tyznik struck out six while allowing one earned run in a complete-game victory for Thorp, who took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to go in front 4-2.
Clayton/Turtle Lake scored once in the seventh but stranded the tying run on base as last year’s Division 4 runner-up will be back in action in Madison next week.
Gilman 9, Hurley 3
At Gilman, the Pirates pulled away for a Division 5 sectional championship and a berth in next week’s state tournament.
Gilman scored five of its nine runs in the last two innings to get some breathing room on the Midgets.
The Pirates are heading to state for the first time since 2006.
Boys Tennis
Chi-Hi’s Martin 1-1 at state
At Madison, Sean Martin won one and lost one to cap his season at the Division 1 state individual tournament.
Martin opened his day with a marathon win over Racine Horlick’s Aaron Antressian, overcoming a first-set defeat to earn a 6-7, 7-5, 17-15 victory. The sophomore then fell to Eau Claire Memorial’s Sam Rechek in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) for his final matchup of the season.
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell 10, Phillips 0
At Casper Park, the Saints routed the Loggers in a Division 4 regional semifinal matchup.
Regis/McDonell hosts Northland Pines on Saturday at Casper Park in the regional finals.
Teryn Karlstad had three goals and three assists for the Saints while Elena Bourget scored twice and Hailey Chilson, Anna Daniels, Sydnee Yengo and Alison Haag each scored once.
Anna Allen made one save as the Saints outshot Phillips 30-3.