Three players scored at least 13 points to lead the Chi-Hi girls basketball team to a 64-36 victory over Rice Lake on Friday evening in a Big Rivers Conference matchup at Chi-Hi.

Aaliyah McMillan scored a game-high 18 points for the Cardinals (4-2, 3-0) including three of the team's eight 3-pointers. Caelan Givens added 15 points with three 3-pointers of her own while Alexis Zenner scored 13 points in the victory as the Cardinals stayed unbeaten in BRC play.

Brynn Olson scored 14 points for Rice Lake (0-6, 0-3).

Chi-Hi outscored Rice Lake by a 36-20 margin in the second half.

The Cardinals play at Stevens Point on Saturday.

Fall Creek 56, McDonell 48

At McDonell, the Crickets topped the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup.

Lauryn Deetz had a team-best 14 points for McDonell (3-2, 2-1). Maggie Craker and Anna Geissler were each in double figures as well with Craker scoring 13 points and Geissler adding 10.

Gianna Vollrath scored 20 points for Fall Creek (4-1, 3-0) as the Crickets took over solo possession of first place in the league standings.

McDonell faces Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Saturday at the Diocesan Showcase at La Crosse Aquinas.

Bloomer 53, Cameron 32

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks were 7-for-13 from 3-point range in a Heart O'North Conference win over the Comets.

Emma Seibel had 13 points to lead Bloomer (4-2, 4-0) with three of her team's 3-point baskets to go with five rebounds and four assists. Abby Iverson scored 12 points and dished out three assists in the win.

Maddie Wall led all scorers with 17 points for Cameron (1-4, 1-2).

Bloomer hosts Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday.

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Cadott 35

At Cadott, the Thunder limited the Hornets to eight first-half points in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Jada Kowalczyk led Cadott (4-2, 2-1) with 13 points.

Autumn Volbrecht had 12 points for Osseo-Fairchild (3-2, 2-1).

Cadott hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Monday.

Cornell 38, Bruce 35

At Cornell, the Chiefs earned their first victory of the season with an East Lakeland triumph over the Red Raiders.

Erin Crowell had 11 points to lead Cornell (1-3, 1-1) while Bryanna Bonander also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Capri Strom scored 11 points for Bruce (1-3, 1-2).

Cornell hosts Cadott on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 85, Rice Lake 57

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals rolled past the Warriors for a Big Rivers Conference victory.

Peyton Rogers-Schmidt scored a game-high 29 points for the Cardinals (2-1, 2-0) and added nine rebounds in the win. Joe Reuter had 22 points, Jacob Walczak added nine points and Nick Bruder and Mason Monarski each scored eight.

Nolan Rowe had 17 points for Rice Lake (0-4, 0-3).

The Cardinals play at Stevens Point on Saturday.

Bruce 60, Cornell 26

At Cornell, the Red Raiders earned an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.

Davis Harshman scored eight points for Cornell (0-3, 0-2).

Brady Gauthier led all scorers with 18 points for Bruce (2-2, 2-1).

Cornell hosts Cadott on Tuesday.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 4, Tomah/Sparta 3

At Tomah, Owen Krista scored twice as the Cardinals earned a nonconference win.

Krista's goals were his first two on varsity while Isaac Lindstrom and Aiden McCauley also scored in the victory for the Cardinals (6-0).

Zach LeMay stopped 20 shots in net to earn his first varsity victory between the pipes.

Chi-Hi hosts Superior on Tuesday.

Girls Hockey

Western Wisconsin 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Sabers fell in a nonconference matchup.

Joey Schemenauer scored to start the game for the Sabers (2-3) before Western Wisconsin (3-2-1) scored the final five goals of the game.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Hayward on Tuesday in Menomonie.

