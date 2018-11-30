HUDSON — Last season, the Chi-Hi and Hudson girls basketball teams split the Big Rivers Conference championship.
On Friday night, the Cardinals scored a 63-44 victory over the Raiders to improve to 2-0 in league play on the young season.
"We played solid defense from the tip and really played together tonight," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "We were able to get strong defensive rebounds and push the ball in transition, which allowed us to build our lead.
"One of our goals this year is to play unselfish basketball and make our teammates better and I was really proud of how the girls showed that tonight."
Aaliyah McMillan led the Cardinals (2-2, 2-0) with 20 points with Caelan Givens adding 16 points and Alexis Zenner scoring 12 points in the win.
Lauren Stolzman and Audrey Hatfield each had 10 points for Hudson (1-3, 0-2).
Chi-Hi returns to action next Friday at home against Menomonie.
"Getting the W against such a strong conference opponent is huge for us right now," Bestul said. "It gives us confidence going into another tough opponent in Menomonie next week."
Eau Claire Regis 48, Cadott 40
At Cadott, the Hornets hung tough in a Western Cloverbelt Conference defeat to the Ramblers.
Kaitlyn Tice had 12 points to lead the Hornets (2-1, 0-1) while Autumn Bremness added eight points.
The Hornets hit nine 3-pointers in the game, led by Tice with four and Bremness and Abby Eiler with two each.
"We started out a little slow but we stuck to the game plan and we charged back pretty good. The girls believed in themselves and it showed," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "This is the first time since I’ve been here the Regis game was close. I want them to gain confidence from it but it’s just one step forward."
Teryn Karlstad led all scorers with 19 points for the Ramblers.
Cadott hosts Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday.
Lake Holcombe 40, Eau Claire Immanuel 38
At Eau Claire, the Chieftains edged the Lancers in a nonconference contest for their first victory of season.
Lake Holcombe (1-2) trailed 27-18 at the half but came storming back for the win by holding Eau Claire Immanuel to 11 second half points.
Megan Lechleitner and Allison Golat-Hattamer combined for 28 of the team's 40 points. Lechleitner scored 16 with Golat-Hattamer adding 12.
Emma Elmberg made two 3-pointers on her way to seven points.
"Great efforts made by the Lake Holcombe girls. We were down a starter and our second highest point scorer, Brooke Lechleitner due to an ankle injury sustained at the Tuesday game versus Gilman. Seniors Ashley Burns and Maegan Kostka sure stepped up their play to assist us in the win," Lake Holcombe coach Jennifer Lechleitner said. "Ashley made some much needed rebounds and Maegan made some crucial plays at the end of the game.
"Megan Lechleitner enhanced her game in the second half and came out as the top point scorer of 16 points. Lake Holcombe girls could not do it without the leadership of Ori Lebal. Her hustle and coolness brings the girls at ease."
The Chieftains open East Lakeland Conference play on Tuesday when they host Cornell.
Girls Hockey
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 4, Lakeland Union 1
At Menomonie, Kendall Rudiger scored two goals as Chi-Hi/Menomonie picked up a win.
Sidney Polzin scored a power-play goal in the final minute of the first period for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (2-1) to give the team a 1-0 lead. That score stuck until second half of the third period when Madelyn Hebert scored on an assist from Emme Bergh to double the lead.
Lakeland Union scored a few minutes later but Rudiger scored her two goals in the final minutes to ice the win.
Haley Frank made 30 saves in net for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
"Thought it was a really good team win," Chi-Hi/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "Haley played well tonight and came up with some big saves in big situations. Had several girls produce offensively which we will need moving forward."
Chi-Hi/Menomonie play at Northland Pines on Saturday.
Wrestling
Chi-Hi finishes 2-1 at home event
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals scored dual wins over La Crosse Aquinas (66-14) and Arcadia (48-27) while falling to G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro (77-6).
Austin Smith (160 pounds), Ross Kaz (170), Elijah Hable (182), Nick Mason (195), Taylor Pahl (285) and Wyatt Keyeski (138) each scored pinfall wins against Aquinas. Kaz (170), Mason (195), Pahl (285), Gabe Mattson (106), David Hughes (113) and Keyeski picked up pin wins against Arcadia while Riley Pettman (170) and Daniel Moucha (145) each earned decision wins.
Pahl picked up a pinfall win in 45 seconds in Chi-Hi's team defeat.
The Cardinals host Menomonie in a Big Rivers Conference dual next Thursday.
