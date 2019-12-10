HUDSON — Three goals in the second period helped the Chi-Hi boys hockey team stay unbeaten on the young season in a 4-3 win at Hudson on Tuesday.
Isaac Lindstrom scored twice for the Cardinals (4-0, 2-0) while Ben Carlson and Isaac Frenette also lit the lamp in the victory. Hudson grabbed leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but the Cardinals had responses in each instance. The Raiders went ahead 2-1 early in the second period on a power-play goal from Harvey Dove at the two minute and 33 second mark. Carlson answered less than a minute later with a goal off an assist from Owen Krista to even the game. Frenette's goal a little more than a minute after that put the Cardinals in front before Lindstrom scored his second goal of the game, a power-play goal at the 10:56 mark with an assist from Frenette.
Lindstrom opened the scoring for the Cardinals at the 10:25 mark in the first period with an assist from Frenette.
The Raiders (3-2, 1-1) scored in the final minute of the third period to cut the gap to one.
Bridger Fixmer stopped 42 shots in goal for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi plays at Rice Lake on Thursday.
Girls Hockey
Eau Claire Area 9, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4
At Eau Claire, four goals in the second period helped the Stars top the Sabers in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Ella Ausman scored two goals for the Sabers (1-2, 0-1) while Sidney Polzin and Madelyn Hebert also lit the lamp. Polzin and Brianna Buonincontro had two assists apiece.
Kami Krumenauer, Paige Rodriguez, Lauren Carmody and Kalie Gruhlke scored two goals apiece for the Stars (6-0, 1-0).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Wisconsin Valley Union on Thursday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Girls Basketball
Onalaska 67, Chi-Hi 52
At Chi-Hi, the Hilltoppers topped the Cardinals in a nonconference encounter.
Alexis Zenner led the Cardinals (3-2) with 22 points including four 3-pointers while Aaliyah McMillan added 18 points including two threes.
Lexi Miller had 17 points for Onalaska (5-0).
Chi-Hi hosts Rice Lake on Friday.
Bloomer 54, Barron 40
At Barron, the Blackhawks remained unbeaten in Heart O'North play with a win over the Golden Bears.
Vanessa Jenneman had a game-high 17 points including a 5-for-9 effort from 3-point range for the Blackhawks (3-2, 3-0). Larissa Fossum scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds and Abby Iverson added eight points in the win.
Rylee Stauner and Julia Wirth scored eight points apiece for Barron (2-3, 1-2).
Bloomer hosts Cameron on Friday.
Lac Courte Oreilles 40, New Auburn 37 (OT)
At Hayward, the Trojans fell in overtime to the Eagles.
Zoey Rada had a team-best 14 points and Evelyn Cody added 12 for the Trojans (2-3).
Phoenix Corbine led all scorers with 16 points for Lac Courte Oreilles (1-2).
New Auburn plays at Lake Holcombe on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Lake Holcombe 65, Bruce 42
At Bruce, the Chieftains earned an East Lakeland win over the Red Raiders.
Brock Flater scored a game-high 23 points for the Chieftains (2-0, 2-0), followed by Kaden Crank with 15 points and Kaden Kinney scoring 11.
Brady Gauthier had 13 points for Bruce (1-2, 1-1)
Lake Holcombe hosts New Auburn on Friday.
New Auburn 84, Lac Courte Oreilles 60
At Hayward, five players finished in double figures in victory for the Trojans.
Nick Walker had 18 points for New Auburn (3-0). Michael Pederson, Ethan Lotts and Ethan Patz each scored 14 points while Tristen Harder added 12 in the win.
Tyson Rademacher led all scorers with 19 points for Lac Courte Oreilles (0-3).
Ladysmith 61, Stanley-Boyd 55
At Stanley, the Lumberjacks rallied from a 7-point halftime deficit to beat the Orioles.
Carsen Hause and Brady Ingersoll each scored 11 points for the Orioles (0-4).
Peyton Rogers led all scores with a game-high 26 points for Ladysmith (2-1).
Stanley-Boyd plays at Cadott on Thursday.