PRESCOTT — A Division 3 regional contest tied at 31 at halftime went the Prescott girls basketball team's way in a 62-57 win over Bloomer on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals outscored the Blackhawks 31-26 in the final 18 minutes to advance to face Hayward on Thursday in the sectional semifinals after the Hurricanes defeated top-seeded Amery.
Sierra Raine led Bloomer (19-5) with 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Chloee Swartz scored 15 points and added seven assists and three rebounds while Isabella Jenneman scored eight points with five rebounds and four assists.
Isabella Lenz scored a game-high 25 points for the Cardinals (20-3) and was a perfect 10 of 10 at the free throw line while Haylee Yaeger added 17 points.
Boys Basketball
McDonell 56, Neillsville 49
At Neillsville, the Macks earned a Cloverbelt Crossover win over the Warriors.
Charlie Bleskachek led the way for McDonell (13-9) with 19 points including all five of his team's 3-pointers. Cory Hoglund scored 12 points, JD Bohaty added nine and Eion Kressin scored eight for the victorious Macks.
Hunter Hand scored 16 for Neillsville (16-6).
Osseo-Fairchild defeated Marshfield Columbus 80-64 in the first-place matchup of the Crossover to give the Western Cloverbelt the eight-game sweep of games.
McDonell opens the Division 5 playoffs as a No. 2 seed on Tuesday when it hosts No. 15 Prairie Farm.
Bloomer 47, Elk Mound 40
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks bested the Mounders in a nonconference contest.
Loren Stolt had a game-high 25 points for Bloomer (17-4) to go with 13 rebounds and a blocked shot. Zach Ruf added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Ryan Bohl and Jacob Mentzel each had nine points for Elk Mound (9-13).
Bloomer is off until Friday's Division 3 regional semifinals when the Blackhawks host the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 11 Barron and No. 6 Hayward.
