The bats stayed confident despite being quiet in the first game of the year.
After being shut out 4-0 in game one, the Chi-Hi softball team bounced back to earn a game-two victory 7-5 to split a doubleheader with D.C. Everest on Friday at Casper Park in the first games of the season for the Cardinals.
“I think we stayed confident in our swings,” Chi-Hi coach Kate Fjelstad said. “In the first game they were pitching us outside and we weren’t adjusting.”
Mallory Sterling came up to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning of game two with runners on second and third. Sterling squared up the ball and shot it right back to the pitcher. The Evergreens pitcher put a glove on it but the ball bounced to the dirt and she overthrew first base allowing both runners to cross the plate to give Chi-Hi a 7-5 lead.
Bayleigh Dresel had led off the sixth with a double that landed right at the base of the outfield fence. Emme Bergh grounded a ball to the second basemen but reached safely on an error moving Dresel to third. During the next at-bat Bergh stole second.
After a groundout to the pitcher Sterling came to the plate and delivered the game-winning play.
Sterling had moved to the circle in relief of Nicole Crumbaker to begin the fourth and had tossed three innings with only one hit allowed, but the Evergreens made things interesting in the seventh. After a popout to second Sterling issued a free pass but then forced another infield out. D.C. Everest’s Calista Fuehrer lined a single up the middle before Sterling threw a wild pitch to place runners on second and third with two outs. Sterling ended the game by getting a ground ball back to her and firing a throw to first.
“We had runs that we scored and got up so it was a little bit easier for her to come in and just throw,” Fjelstad said of Sterling.
Game two started poorly for the Cardinals as D.C. Everest plated three runs in the top of the first on only one hit. Chi-Hi had some miscommunications and two errors in the inning.
Chi-Hi came right back to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. Jayden Hodgson roped a single to right that the rightfielder misplayed allowing her to move to third. Hodgson scored an Ambrea Olson fielders’ choice groundout to short as she beat the play at the plate. With Olson on first Crumbaker lifted a shot into deep left field for the Cardinals first home run of the season to tie the game.
The Evergreens took back the lead in the third after a home run from Haley Larson and then later an RBI single from Sydney Dallman.
The Cardinals were resilient as they once again evened the score in the bottom of the inning. Hodgson led off with a double and then Olson homered to right-center to tie the game at five.
“We got hits (in game one) we just didn’t string them together, we strung them together in the second game,” Fjelstad said.
All six of Chi-Hi’s hits were singles in game one as the Evergreens scored one run apiece in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Sterling gave up solo homers to Fuehrer and Tayvia Klinger in back-to-back innings. Emma Bloemers gave DC Everest a 3-0 advantage in the sixth on a RBI double.
“I was a little surprised that we were able to square up a few balls against Mallory because I would consider her an elite pitcher,” D.C. Everest coach Mike Mathies said. “I think we have kids with power but early in the season I didn’t think we’d hit three home runs that we did tonight.”
D.C. Everest pitcher Megan Wilde threw a complete game with six hits, two strikeouts and one walk.
“She just moves the ball around really well. She locates, she’s got a unique style,” Mathies said of Wilde. “She’s kind of all arms and legs, a little bit unorthodox.”
Sterling went the distance in game one striking out nine with five hits allowed.
Sterling and Olson each had two hits in game one.
Hodgson was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in game two. Olson plated three runs while scoring twice and Crumbaker went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in a run scored.
Chi-Hi is back on the diamond next Thursday as it opens Big Rivers Conference play at home with a doubleheader against Menomonie.
Fjelstad said she saw some good things to open the season and with ability to practice outdoors in the near future she feels they can correct some of the defensive issues that caused problems in both games.
“Defensively we just need to communicate,” Fjelstad said. “There were things we saw that went really well and there were things like covering bases and stuff like that. There were things that we haven’t seen that you don’t always get to see in a gym.”