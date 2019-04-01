As the Bloomer softball team begins its push for a fourth straight Heart O’North Conference title, it will do so with some new faces around the diamond.
The Blackhawks went 1-1 last week in a pair of games in Florida and do return several heavy hitters for the lineup and an experienced sophomore in the pitching circle.
Two-time all-conference first team catcher Rilee Luzinski hit .448 last year with a team-high 29 runs batted in and nine doubles will return behind the plate as well as seeing time around the infield. Kenadi Poirier is also a two-time first teamer that will bounce around the diamond. Poirier hit .564 with 37 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and a pair of home runs.
Hailey DiGidio hit .357 from the left side, Isabella Jenneman hit .400 in 11 games as a junior before her season was cut short from a torn ACL, Samantha Buchholtz hit .467, Ashley Poirier had a .357 batting average with nine steals, Annabelle Wittrock hit .353 with seven doubles and Shantelle Ruf saw plenty of time in the outfield.
Sophomore pitcher Emily Kuehl notched a 17-3 record with a 2.14 earned run average while earning first team all-conference accolades in the circle to go with a .389 batting average at the plate.
New faces Calley Olson, Kylee Sedlacek, Trinity Grey and Nicole Brue are expected to see time in the lineup as the Blackhawks look to find production after the graduation of seniors Sidney Kostner, Skyler Bellrichard, Shaina Zwiefelhofer and Maggie Rada.
Both Northwestern and Cumberland return plenty of players and second-year coach Keith Poirier said success for Bloomer will come down to how fast the team comes of age in its play.
“Where we fit in depends on how quickly we grow up,” Poirier said. “If the younger girls step into the starting lineup and perform, we can challenge for a fourth straight Heart O’North Conference title,” coach Poirier said. “This group is very experienced from travel ball during the summer and we are hoping that rolls over into a smooth transition for the program.”
Bloomer is scheduled to return to action at home against Elk Mound on Thursday and plays at Prescott on Friday.
Cadott looks to grow
The Hornets enter year 11 under longtime coach Kari Moldrem and have no shortage of familiar faces back.
Senior captain Maddie Wahl was an All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention in 2018 while sophomore catcher Meadow Barone led the team in batting average and RBIs during her freshman campaign. Shortstop Megan Fasbender will be counted on atop the lineup and along with Wahl serve as team captains this season.
The team will also see action from freshman pitcher Makenna Barone and utility player Olivia Goodman.
“With another year of experience my young team will be stronger and I am looking to improve in all aspects of the game,” Moldrem said.
Moldrem believes her team can climb the standings in the always-tough Western Cloverbelt, a conference that features defending Division 5 state champion McDonell and Division 4 runner-up Thorp.
Cadott is scheduled to play at Boyceville on Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd wants to climb the ladder
Like the Hornets, Stanley-Boyd returns plenty of experience.
Arianna Mason was a second team all-conference selection in 2018 and will play shortstop this spring. Bailey Straskowski earned honorable mention accolades and will play next to Mason at third to give the Orioles and experienced left side of the infield.
Jada Nye is entering her fourth season behind the plate and brings strong slap-hitting skills for her at-bats. Pitcher Ashly Zastrow and pitcher/outfielder Marissa Gustafson provide experience in the circle while letterwinners Mallory Gustafson, McKenzie Derks and Monica Derks are also back for a team that played plenty of youngsters last spring.
“We don’t have a lot of new players this year, but I expect the entire team to step up,” Stanley-Boyd coach Andrea Mahr said. “Last year we were very young with much of our starters being freshman, it will be exciting to see what they can do with a year of experience under their belts.”
Like Cadott, the Orioles want to move up the ladder in the competitive Western Cloverbelt. Stanley-Boyd finished 5-11 overall a season ago.
Stanley-Boyd is scheduled to host Ladysmith on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell eyes repeat
The Knights shared the East Lakeland Conference championship last year and bring back plenty of the key players from that squad.
First team all-conference honorees Erin Crowell and Michaiah Galster along with second teamers Izzy Clark and Bryanna Bonander return to form a solid core for the Knights. The team has just one senior with pitcher/infielder Abby Clark and seven juniors for a squad that went winless two years ago before putting together a 9-2 campaign last year.
Lexi Kramer — the 2018 East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year — graduates and is now playing collegiately at UW-Stout.
Coach Andy Lorenzen enters his fourth season leading the Knights and believes his team will be in contention for the conference crown.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell is scheduled to play at Bruce on Thursday.