Bloomer's Kenadi Poirier and Thorp's Kaitlyn Tyznik were each first team all-state selections for small schools by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
Chi-Hi's Mallory Sterling was named to the large school all-state second team.
Jayden Hodgson was also an honorable mention for the Cardinals while Sterling, Hodgson and Nicole Crumbaker were selected to the District 1 large school first team and Bayleigh Dresel was an honorable mention.
Poirier along with teammates Rilee Luzinski and Emily Kuehl were named all-district small school first team members for the Blackhawks.
Tyznik was selected to the District 1 small school first team along with her teammate Cassidy Stroinksi. Hailey Zurakowski was named an honorable mention for Thorp.
McDonell's Maggie Craker and Gilman's Grace Grunseth and Montana Birkenholz were all small school honorable mention all-state. Craker, Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Izzy Clark, Grunseth and Birkenholz were honorable mention all-district.
Chippewa Falls native Dick Hebert was name the umpire of the year by the WFSCA.