Prep Softball: Bloomer splits at home tournament to cap successful first week of action

"The first day of practice we knew where we were starting and each day we've gotten better as a team and individually," Olson added, "which has really helped us on the field look better every game. (The) first game we did well and we just kept doing better each one."

That was more than enough run support for Olson in the circle as she scattered five hits and one walk over five innings with six strikeouts while allowing one earned run.

Olson and Kuehl each had three hits, two RBIs apiece and combined for five runs scored while Rada was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double as the team pounded 14 hits.

Offense was tougher to find in the second game as Baldwin-Woodville pitcher Morgan Smetana threw six no-hit innings with two walks. Rada reached base twice via walk but those were the lone baserunners of the second game for Bloomer. Morgan Hable had four hits and Marney Roemhild blasted a two-run homer in the second inning.

Bloomer came into the season with just three upperclassmen with seniors Kuehl and Kylee Sedlacek and the junior Olson returning. The team has been able to lean on the efforts of Kuehl and Olson in the circle as the hitting and defense gains experience and even though Saturday's second game didn't have a hit, overall Poirier is happy with the strides his team has made at the plate thus far.