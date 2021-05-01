Prep Softball: Bloomer splits at home tournament to cap successful first week of action

BLOOMER — One week into competition, the Bloomer softball team has seen more to like than not.
The Blackhawks concluded their first week of play with a 4-1 record after splitting two games at Saturday's home tournament, defeating Menomonie 18-1 in five innings before being no-hit by Baldwin-Woodville 10-0 in six innings.
Saturday's action was Bloomer's first foray into nonconference play after winning three Heart O'North Conference games during the week.
Tori Jenneman reached back in all four at-bats as a part of a 3-for-3 day with a home run, double and six runs batted in as the Blackhawks started the day by routing the Mustangs. Jenneman's three-run homer capped an eight-run first inning that also included a two-run double by Laikyn Maidment and RBIs from Calley Olson, Mckenna Hilger and Karley Rada prior to the home run as seven of the runs came with two outs.
Bloomer added to the onslaught in the fourth inning with nine more runs as Emily Kuehl drilled a three-run home run and Jenneman plated with with an RBI single.
"I think we've come a long way from day one," Bloomer senior Kylee Sedlacek said of the team's young offense. "We've shown a lot of progress and we're fixing a lot of things as we go and (Bloomer coach) Keith (Poirier) is very understanding that we don't have a lot of experience and he's giving us a lot of leniency in practice to get us where we need to be."
"The first day of practice we knew where we were starting and each day we've gotten better as a team and individually," Olson added, "which has really helped us on the field look better every game. (The) first game we did well and we just kept doing better each one."
That was more than enough run support for Olson in the circle as she scattered five hits and one walk over five innings with six strikeouts while allowing one earned run.
Olson and Kuehl each had three hits, two RBIs apiece and combined for five runs scored while Rada was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double as the team pounded 14 hits.
Offense was tougher to find in the second game as Baldwin-Woodville pitcher Morgan Smetana threw six no-hit innings with two walks. Rada reached base twice via walk but those were the lone baserunners of the second game for Bloomer. Morgan Hable had four hits and Marney Roemhild blasted a two-run homer in the second inning.
Bloomer came into the season with just three upperclassmen with seniors Kuehl and Kylee Sedlacek and the junior Olson returning. The team has been able to lean on the efforts of Kuehl and Olson in the circle as the hitting and defense gains experience and even though Saturday's second game didn't have a hit, overall Poirier is happy with the strides his team has made at the plate thus far.
"I think — and it didn't show in the last game — but the ability to put the bat on the ball, put the ball in play (has stuck out so far)," Poirier said. "That's a really good pitcher (for Baldwin-Woodville) and we have such a young team. They haven't seen that before. But I thought we put some balls in play, hit some fouls back but for the most part early in the season I didn't know how we'd be able to swing the bat and adjust."
Poirier credited the team's parents and community members who helped those younger players get action in summer and fall ball in 2020 after the spring season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blackhawks scored at least 10 runs in each of their first four victories prior to the loss to Baldwin-Woodville. Bloomer returns to conference action on Tuesday at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser before hosting Hayward on Thursday.
The schedule stays busy throughout the spring with a full slate of Heart O'North action as well as nonconference games with perrenial heavy hitters like Prescott, Grantsburg and Thorp.