Prep Softball: Bloomer's Olson named Heart O'North Conference Co-Player of the Year

Bloomer junior Calley Olson and Northwestern senior Allison Luoma have been selected as the Heart O'North Conference Co-Players of the Year for the 2021 season.

Olson was also chosen to the first team as a pitcher and was one of three Blackhawks on the first team along with senior pitcher Emily Kuehl and sophomore outfielder Tori Jenneman.

Senior catcher Kylee Sedlacek was selected to the second team for Bloomer while sophomore infielder Karley Rada and sophomore outfielder Delaney Zwiefelhofer were picked to the team as honorable mentions.

All-Heart O'North Conference

First Team—Emily Kuehl, Bloomer; Calley Olson, Bloomer; Riley Sprenger, Hayward; Allison Luoma, Northwestern; Solie Doyle, Hayward; Abby Wennersten, Northwestern; Madison Haas, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Madeleine Schofield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Ruby Moore, Northwestern; Tori Jenneman, Bloomer; Maggie Timm, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; McKenna Erickson, Spooner.