Prep Softball: Bloomer's Olson named Heart O'North Conference Co-Player of the Year

Bloomer junior Calley Olson and Northwestern senior Allison Luoma have been selected as the Heart O'North Conference Co-Players of the Year for the 2021 season.
Olson was also chosen to the first team as a pitcher and was one of three Blackhawks on the first team along with senior pitcher Emily Kuehl and sophomore outfielder Tori Jenneman.
Senior catcher Kylee Sedlacek was selected to the second team for Bloomer while sophomore infielder Karley Rada and sophomore outfielder Delaney Zwiefelhofer were picked to the team as honorable mentions.
All-Heart O'North Conference
First Team—Emily Kuehl, Bloomer; Calley Olson, Bloomer; Riley Sprenger, Hayward; Allison Luoma, Northwestern; Solie Doyle, Hayward; Abby Wennersten, Northwestern; Madison Haas, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Madeleine Schofield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Ruby Moore, Northwestern; Tori Jenneman, Bloomer; Maggie Timm, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; McKenna Erickson, Spooner.
Second Team—Avery Krahenbuhl, Cameron; Emma Sather, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Emmy Romportl, Spooner; Brynn Connors, St. Croix Falls; Kylee Sedlacek, Bloomer; Jordan Lee, St. Croix Falls; Gretta Hall, Cameron; Sophia Schmidt, Cumberland; Kennedy Sprenger, Hayward; Sydney Greenfield, Spooner; Sydnei Larson, St. Croix Falls; Olivia Schofield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Honorable Mention—Khalia Evens, Cameron; Sophie Nichols, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Grace Bever, Barron; Ashley Kurschner, Barron; Karley Rada, Bloomer; Lindsey Riegel, Ladysmith; Tessa Eichner, Ladysmith; Natalie Martin, Spooner; Alise Wiehl, St. Croix Falls; Delaney Zwiefelhofer, Bloomer; Carley Lynch, Cameron; Brea Lundsten, Hayward; Payden Bainbridge, St. Croix Falls.
Co-Players of the Year—Calley Olson, Bloomer and Allison Luoma, Northwestern.