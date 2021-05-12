Prep Softball: Cadott takes two from Thorp in doubleheader, stays in hunt atop Western Cloverbelt

CADOTT — Two different games within one doubleheader led to a similar conclusion.

The Cadott softball team stayed right in the thick of the Western Cloverbelt Conference title race by taking both games of a doubleheader against Thorp on Tuesday, rallying to win the first game 3-2 before earning a 13-7 victory in the second game.

The Hornets (5-3, 4-1) stay hot on the heels of McDonell for the top spot in the league with a showdown looming later this week.

Runs were tough to find in the first game as Cadott's Makenna Barone and Thorp's Trysta Leech were on their game in the circle.

Thorp took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh on Brianna Horn's run-scoring single before the Hornets rallied in the bottom of the inning. Morgan Moldrem led off the inning with a double and scored on a run-scoring hit by Kendall Webster. A few batters later Webster scored the winning run off the bat of Barone.

“It was very timely hitting and we held on and with Makenna pitching the way she is, she’s becoming very untouchable and it’s fun to see how she’s come along since her freshman year especially since losing her sophomore year (last spring),” Cadott coach Karen Moldrem said.