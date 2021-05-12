Prep Softball: Cadott takes two from Thorp in doubleheader, stays in hunt atop Western Cloverbelt

CADOTT — Two different games within one doubleheader led to a similar conclusion.
The Cadott softball team stayed right in the thick of the Western Cloverbelt Conference title race by taking both games of a doubleheader against Thorp on Tuesday, rallying to win the first game 3-2 before earning a 13-7 victory in the second game.
The Hornets (5-3, 4-1) stay hot on the heels of McDonell for the top spot in the league with a showdown looming later this week.
Runs were tough to find in the first game as Cadott's Makenna Barone and Thorp's Trysta Leech were on their game in the circle.
Thorp took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh on Brianna Horn's run-scoring single before the Hornets rallied in the bottom of the inning. Morgan Moldrem led off the inning with a double and scored on a run-scoring hit by Kendall Webster. A few batters later Webster scored the winning run off the bat of Barone.
“It was very timely hitting and we held on and with Makenna pitching the way she is, she’s becoming very untouchable and it’s fun to see how she’s come along since her freshman year especially since losing her sophomore year (last spring),” Cadott coach Karen Moldrem said.
Barone also drove in the tying run in the sixth inning to go with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort in the circle. Lauryn Goettl had two hits including a double and scored the tying run in the sixth. Leech had two hits of her own including a double at the plate while striking out 11 in 6.2 innings pitched. Horn doubled twice and drove in two in a three-hit performance with Alexa Hanson added two hits for the Cardinals.
The offensive floodgates opened up even more in the second game as the two teams scored a combined 11 runs in the first three innings. Thorp pushed its lead to 7-5 in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Abby Schultz before Cadott mounted another rally. Barone cracked a two-run home run in the fifth to even the score before the Hornets erupted for six runs in the sixth inning with several hard-hit balls and miscues from the Cardinals. The second game was called in the top of the seventh inning due to darkness.
“There were a lot of very nice things, there were a lot of good things," Thorp coach Kurt Rhyner said of his team. "There were also a lot of not-so-good things.”
Barone had three hits and drove in three and pitched two scoreless innings of relief to grab the win for the Hornets. Meadow Barone had two doubles and a triple and three RBIs, Calli Bremness was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in and the duo of Olivia Goodman and Kendall Webster had two hits apiece for the Hornets.
Alexa Hanson scored two runs and Alexis Lacanne doubled for the Cardinals (4-4, 1-4).
The two wins leave the Hornets one back of McDonell in the loss column in the conference standings with the Hornets suffering a 6-3 loss in Altoona last Thursday. Cadott hosts Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday before welcoming McDonell to town on Friday and could possibly exit the week at the top of the conference standings.
“I told these girls we’re going to go far. Believe it," coach Moldrem said. "The conference championship is not out of our reach and we haven’t had a situation like that – I haven’t had a situation like that in my 14 years of coaching – and I told the kids we have a good 12 and they’re a good bunch of kids and they obviously have fun when they play.”
Thorp advanced to the Division 4 state tournament in 2019 with Hanson, Kaytlyn Stunkel and Horn playing in that 7-3 semifinal defeat to eventual state champion Horicon. But the Cardinals have been bitten by the injury bug since the season began and have yet to field their anticipated starting nine for a game this spring. Thorp has a strong track record of success over the past several years and as the team works through injuries and inexperience, Rhyner said his team will keeping working and trying to improve each day to be in a position to try to make some noise once again come playoff time.
Thorp hosts McDonell on Thursday and Fall Creek on Friday.
“Overall a lot of good things. Just too many mistakes against good teams and you’re not going to win," Rhyner said. "We just need to continue to get better and clean up some of those correctable things and that’s the beauty of it, it’s all teachable and correctable.”