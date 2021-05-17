Prep Softball: Cadott's Barone sister battery has Hornets in hunt near top of Western Cloverbelt Conference

CADOTT — Meadow and Makenna Barone view the sport of softball as family business.

And business has been good for those two and their Cadott team so far this spring.

The sisters serve as the primary pitching-catching battery for a Hornets squad with Western Cloverbelt Conference championship aspirations that is well on the way to putting together the winningest season for the program in recent memory.

Meadow, a senior, handles business behind the plate while Makenna, a junior, can either be found in the circle or at first base. The sisters have spent their falls and winters competing in separate sports, so spring time represents the one season in which they get to share the field.

And it’s been that way for a while, starting with T-ball at the age of five.

“We just grew up in the ballpark together, and it’s been really fun,” Makenna said.

Meadow started off as a pitcher before moving behind the plate while her younger sister has stayed in the circle as she’s grown up in the game. Chemistry is important for pitchers and catchers to find success, and Meadow and Makenna have about as strong of a bond as you can imagine for two players together at their respective positions.