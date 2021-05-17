Prep Softball: Cadott's Barone sister battery has Hornets in hunt near top of Western Cloverbelt Conference

CADOTT — Meadow and Makenna Barone view the sport of softball as family business.
And business has been good for those two and their Cadott team so far this spring.
The sisters serve as the primary pitching-catching battery for a Hornets squad with Western Cloverbelt Conference championship aspirations that is well on the way to putting together the winningest season for the program in recent memory.
Meadow, a senior, handles business behind the plate while Makenna, a junior, can either be found in the circle or at first base. The sisters have spent their falls and winters competing in separate sports, so spring time represents the one season in which they get to share the field.
And it’s been that way for a while, starting with T-ball at the age of five.
“We just grew up in the ballpark together, and it’s been really fun,” Makenna said.
Meadow started off as a pitcher before moving behind the plate while her younger sister has stayed in the circle as she’s grown up in the game. Chemistry is important for pitchers and catchers to find success, and Meadow and Makenna have about as strong of a bond as you can imagine for two players together at their respective positions.
“She always knows what I’m going to pitch before I actually pitch it, and she can tell when it’s going to be a ball or a strike,” Makenna said. “We’re able to get on each other more than we can on other people.”
“Sometimes it results in fights, but that’s OK,” Meadow added with a laugh. “She’ll get annoyed with me, I’ll get annoyed with her. That’s alright.”
Cadott coach Karen Moldrem said Meadow has worked hard to improve her game behind the plate, becoming a defensive catcher many teams shy away from testing on stolen base attempts. Makenna pairs 60 mile per hour heat with what her coach calls a “nasty” changeup. Both players lost valuable development time last spring when the season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But they were still able to play travel ball and make gains and are at key positions not only in the field, but also in the middle of the batting order.
Cadott comes into the second half of the Western Cloverbelt season tied with Altoona for second place, a rare position for a program that has struggled to consistently win games. The Hornets are even in the standings with the Rails and two games behind McDonell for the top spot but have one more game against each in the coming weeks.
“It’s my senior year and through all these years, especially with last year being canceled, we’ve never really been very good and through it all we’ve stayed positive and just had a good time,” Meadow said. “It makes it even better this year that we can actually work together as a team better than we have before and win a couple games on the way.”
Both players and their coach pointed to the team’s chemistry as a big reason for its success thus far. The Hornets have a positive family feeling in the dugout, something Moldrem says the Barones are a big part of.
“You watch them, and they’re both excited for whenever someone on their team does something well,” Moldrem said. “I’ve watched them play volleyball and basketball through the years, and they do the same thing. They’re just happy to be teammates, they’re good teammates, they lead, they encourage and you can’t ask for better players.”
It’s a family within another family.
“In the past, we’ve never really gelled together this well as a team because we all love each other. We’re just a big family out here,” Meadow said. “We know each other, we communicate well, we cheer each other on. Everybody plays off of everybody, and the energy just keeps getting higher and higher throughout the game.”
With Meadow set to graduate this spring, it’ll be the last chapter in prep athletics for the Barones together.
But one they hope goes on for a while.
“It may be a last dance, but we’re going to try to make it a long dance for them this year,” Moldrem said.