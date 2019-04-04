Members of the 2019 McDonell softball team (front row, from left): Mary Roth, Shanen Rice, Kennedy Willi, Lauryn Deetz, Olivia Mlsna, Cassie Sorensen and Sam Wirtz. Second row: Kait Ortmann, Marilyn Newton, Maggie Craker, Carly Jenson, Jessica Eisenreich and Hannah Sykora.
McDonell's Jessica Eisenreich hits in the Division 5 state title game at Goodman Diamond in Madison on June 9, 2019.
BRANDON BERG
Members of the 2019 McDonell softball team (front row, from left): Mary Roth, Shanen Rice, Kennedy Willi, Lauryn Deetz, Olivia Mlsna, Cassie Sorensen and Sam Wirtz. Second row: Kait Ortmann, Marilyn Newton, Maggie Craker, Carly Jenson, Jessica Eisenreich and Hannah Sykora.
The Macks were undefeated in the Western Cloverbelt and finished 20-1 after defeating Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and Oakfield at the state tournament last season. Gone are Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year and all-state pitcher Megan Baier along with first team all-conference catcher Liz Rietschel and second team all-conference outfielder Abby Opsal.
McDonell will still bring back four players who earned conference honors a season ago and others with starting experience.
Junior Olivia Mlsna and sophomore Maggie Craker are back after second-team honors at second and third base, respectively, last season.
Seniors Carly Jenson and Jessica Eisenreich were both honorable mentions a season ago. Jenson was the designated player last year but will move to third base as Craker moves to pitcher.
McDonell will need to replace a lot of innings in the circle. Seckora said Craker and senior Cassie Sorensen will be looked upon to step up this season. Neither threw many innings last year so both have really focused all offseason on being able to take over that role.
“They’ve been working really hard, working on throwing pitches and then being consistent throwing strikes, hitting their spots,” Seckora said of Craker and Sorensen.
There is competition to replace Rietschel behind the plate as senior Hannah Sykora and freshman Kait Ortmann look to earn reps at catcher.
Sykora sat out last year following a transfer and could also see time in the outfield.
While Rietschel, Baier and centerfielder Opsal filled the up the middle positions on the diamond they also hit in the heart of the lineup.
Losing the three, four and five hitters leaves some big holes but Seckora said what made them successful offensively last year was the depth of the batting order.
“I think each one of our hitters, our offensive players has been taking their role extremely seriously because to be good you can’t have gaps in the lineup,” Seckora said.
Back is junior Shanen Rice at shortstop, senior outfielder Marilyn Newton and senior Mary Roth. Sophomores Kennedy Willi and Sam Wirtz could see more at bats this season and Lauryn Deetz will join Ortmann as freshman contributors.
Seckora believes the team has what it takes to be in competition for another Western Cloverbelt title. It is a matter of things coming together and growth from younger players. Thorp and Altoona figure to be the biggest threats to knocking off the Macks according to Seckora. Thorp reached the Division 4 state tournament before falling in the title game, while Altoona finished runner-up to McDonell in last year’s standings.
McDonell will open the season next Thursday when it hosts Fall Creek. The following day the Macks travel to Bloomer. Nonconference contests scheduled also include Gilman and Augusta along with a tournament hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City on May 4.
With almost a week before game one Seckora said the team is being very meticulous in every aspect of their preparation. She said being consistent with their swings and defense can push the team to greatness.
“Right now at this point in our season we can do things really, really well. We’re just not doing them as consistently as we need to be in order to be great,” Seckora said.
McDonell might be without three key seniors from last year’s team but opportunities are there for others to step up this season. If they do, the Macks will have no problem reaching their potential.
“We have an extremely high ceiling for growth so it’s going to be fun to see where we take that,” Seckora said.
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
The champs again
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18
Division 5 State Softball Title Game McDonell vs Oakfield 6-9-18