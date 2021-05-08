Prep Softball: Chi-Hi bats stay hot as Cardinals win two of three at home invitational

Aldrich and Makenna Johnson each had two hits against Superior as runs were tougher to find for both teams in the second game of the day. Chi-Hi fell behind 4-0 after four innings, but mounted a rally as Baker plated Chi-Hi's first run on a groundout in the fifth inning. Aldrich scored Paige Steinmetz on an RBI single to bring the Cardinals within two in the sixth. Madisyn Bauer followed Aldrich with a base hit to bring in Mykle Buhrow but Aldrich was cut down at the plate on a laser throw from center field to deny Chi-Hi the tying run and send the game to the seventh at 4-3. Basia Olson walked with two outs but another stellar play from the defense ended the game as the left fielder made a diving catch for the final out.

Chi-Hi rebounded in the final game of the day by scoring 12 of its 13 runs in the third inning on to pull away from the Goslings. The Cardinals fell behind early 4-1 but a three-run third gave Chi-Hi its first lead of the game at 4-3. Two runs in the top of the fourth by Watertown gave the Goslings the lead back at 6-4 but it wouldn't last long as Baker popped her third homer of the day, a towering shot to center field for the final lead change. Baker scored Aldrich on a single in the fifth before the Cardinals plated five runs in the sixth to pull away. Bergh, Aldrich and Fjelstad had run-scoring hits in the inning for the Cardinals. Aldrich, Baker, Fjelstad and Olson each had three hits with Baker driving in four and Aldrich and Olson each plating a pair of runs.