Prep Softball: Chi-Hi bats stay hot as Cardinals win two of three at home invitational

The Chi-Hi softball team saw plenty of it wanted to see on Saturday — high-caliber competition.
The Cardinals went 2-1 across three games at its home invitational at Casper Park, opening the day with a 14-4 win over Middleton before falling to eventual tournament champion Superior 4-3. Chi-Hi bounced back to pull away from Watertown 13-6 in the final game of the day.
A youthful Chi-Hi (7-2) squad with zero seniors and just three juniors is still finding its footing in many ways, but has come out of the gates swinging the bats. Madyson Baker bashed three home runs on Saturday as the Cardinals scored 30 runs on 39 hits across their 21 innings of action.
"We've got a lot of girls that can hit and I think we knew coming in that we were going to be able to score some runs," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said. "They're meeting our expectations in our area and we have a lot of girls doing it and we have a lot of other girls that can do it as well that we can get into our lineup at any time."
Baker hit two of her dingers in the first game of the day as five-run innings in the third and fifth pushed Chi-Hi past Middleton. Baker had three hits overall in the win with three runs batted in. Hannah Aldrich was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored while Camryn Fjelstad and Emme Bergh each had two hits and combined for three runs batted in.
Aldrich and Makenna Johnson each had two hits against Superior as runs were tougher to find for both teams in the second game of the day. Chi-Hi fell behind 4-0 after four innings, but mounted a rally as Baker plated Chi-Hi's first run on a groundout in the fifth inning. Aldrich scored Paige Steinmetz on an RBI single to bring the Cardinals within two in the sixth. Madisyn Bauer followed Aldrich with a base hit to bring in Mykle Buhrow but Aldrich was cut down at the plate on a laser throw from center field to deny Chi-Hi the tying run and send the game to the seventh at 4-3. Basia Olson walked with two outs but another stellar play from the defense ended the game as the left fielder made a diving catch for the final out.
Chi-Hi rebounded in the final game of the day by scoring 12 of its 13 runs in the third inning on to pull away from the Goslings. The Cardinals fell behind early 4-1 but a three-run third gave Chi-Hi its first lead of the game at 4-3. Two runs in the top of the fourth by Watertown gave the Goslings the lead back at 6-4 but it wouldn't last long as Baker popped her third homer of the day, a towering shot to center field for the final lead change. Baker scored Aldrich on a single in the fifth before the Cardinals plated five runs in the sixth to pull away. Bergh, Aldrich and Fjelstad had run-scoring hits in the inning for the Cardinals. Aldrich, Baker, Fjelstad and Olson each had three hits with Baker driving in four and Aldrich and Olson each plating a pair of runs.
Early on in the year the Cardinals have tried a variety of pitchers in the circle and had three players log innings on Saturday. Aldrich started the opener against Middleton and went all seven innings, striking out three while allowing three earned runs. Harper Risinger and Olivia Bero teamed up against Superior as Risinger struck out three in allowing three earned runs in four innings before Bero pitched the final three innings without allowing a run.
Bero started against Watertown and went the first two innings before Risinger relieved her, picking up the victory with two innings while allowing one earned run with a pair of strikeouts. Aldrich closed out the game by retiring all nine batters she faced with four strikeouts.
"It's a committee thing a little bit right now," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said of the pitching. "We threw three of them today. We've got a couple more of them that can pitch as well. We're deep in the pitching area and we've got to keep giving them opportunities to see and then learn from it and figure out the best way to do it at the end."
Chi-Hi is off to a 4-0 start in Big Rivers play, scoring in double figures in each of their first four league wins over Menomonie and Rice Lake. The lone loss for the team coming into Saturday was a 5-3 defeat to Stevens Point on May 1.
"These weekends just show us areas where we need to improve and areas that we're doing well," Seckora said. "It's good to see."
The Cardinals are back in action on Tuesday at Eau Claire Memorial before hosting the Old Abes on Thursday.
"We've told them that at this point of time in the season it's a team that's going to get better in the last month," Seckora said. "We plan on working really hard and they're a hard working group of girls. They're fun to work with. They're ready to work hard. They want to get better and that's what I think it's going to come down to in the end."