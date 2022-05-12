Prep Softball: Chi-Hi clinches outright Big Rivers Conference championship with shutout over River Falls

The first goal for the Chi-Hi softball team each season can officially be checked off.

The Cardinals scored seven runs in the first inning to set the tone in a 12-0 victory over River Falls in five innings on Thursday afternoon at Casper Park to clinch an outright Big Rivers Conference championship.

All 17 players in the dugout found time on the diamond in Thursday's conference title winning effort and the team pounded 13 hits led by two hits apiece from Mykle Buhrow, Paige Steinmetz, Basia Olson and Emme Bergh.

“We talked a little about we had distractions with parents night and senior night. That can sometimes throw people off a little bit because it’s different but we did a great job to come out and score seven in the first," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said.

Olson, Bergh and Olivia Bero each drove in two runs as Olson, Addison Frenette and Bergh doubled while Buhrow legged out a triple for the Cardinals (18-0, 12-0). That outburst of offense was more than enough for the pitching duo of Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron. Aldrich earned the win with three hitless innings while striking out seven batters before McEathron allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six batters in two innings.

“I think they did a really good job of focusing on the process up to this point and we took care of business each and every game where we can be in charge of the conference now," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said.

Chi-Hi has outscored Big Rivers foes by a 135-8 margin through its first 12 league games and the Cardinals are ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 1 state coaches poll.

Big Rivers Conference championships are nothing new for Chi-Hi. The program has now won 18 league titles since 1990 and had a string of 10 in a row from 2009-2018. Overall the program has finished first or second in the final league standings in each of the last 23 seasons. But the conference crown is the first for the program since 2018 as the Cards finished second to Hudson in 2019 and 2021 with no season contested in 2020.

Seniors Aldrich, Bero and Bergh are a part of a conference championship team for the first time as seniors while other classes will look to possibly add more in the coming years.

“When you walk through the halls at Chi-Hi you get to see the conference titles and you get to see trophies and it’s nice to have your year up on that wall and so these seniors get to do that,” Seckora said.

Chi-Hi still has two games against Eau Claire North next Tuesday and Thursday to close the league season.

Saturday the Cardinals host the program's annual Chi-Hi invitational at Casper Park, an eight-team tournament that brings some of the best teams from around the state together for a day filled with games and hearty competition.

Chi-Hi will open the day by facing Middleton in the opening round of the tournament. Middleton entered Thursday's game at Janesville Craig with an 11-8 overall record and third in the Big Eight Conference standings behind second-ranked Sun Prairie and Verona. Kaukauna, Rice Lake, Stevens Point, Superior, Watertown and Westosha Central are the other teams in action on Saturday. Kaukauna was ranked first in Division 1 in the latest state poll.

Chi-Hi will also see Stevens Point in a road doubleheader on May 20 to close the regular season as the intensity and competition ticks up a few notches down the stretch of the regular season into the playoffs.

“We have seven games left in our regular season and all of them are going to be against quality teams with good records and good pitching," Faherty said. "We know that and we’re excited for that leading into the playoffs which we will hopefully be continuing to play well and see what happens. This group’s been great to work with and I don’t expect that to change.”

