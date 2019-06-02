The Chi-Hi softball team earned a No. 5 seed for the Division 1 state tournament on Saturday and will open play in the first game of the day on Thursday in Madison.
The Cardinals will face No. 4 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther at 8 a.m. at Goodman Diamond in Madison in the quarterfinals. The winner will face the winner of the second game of the day between No. 1 Oshkosh North and No. 8 Nicolet on Friday evening at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.
Thorp is a No. 4 seed in Division 4 and faces No. 1 Horicon at 8 a.m. on Friday morning in the semifinals, a rematch of last season's Division 4 state title game won by Horicon 11-0. Gilman earned a No. 4 seed in Division 5 and opens play against No. 1 Blair-Taylor on Thursday at approximately 7 p.m. in the semifinals. The Pirates are making their first state appearance since 2006.
2019 State Softball Tournament Schedule
(4) Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther vs (5) Chi-Hi, 8 a.m.; (1) Oshkosh North vs (8) Nicolet, approx. 10 a.m.; (2) Sun Prairie vs (7) Waukesha North, 12:30 p.m.; (3) Pulaski vs (6) Wilmot Union, approx. 2:30 p.m.
(2) Belmont vs (3) Tri-County, 5 p.m.; (1) Blair-Taylor vs (4) Gilman, approx. 7 p.m.
(2) Mishicot vs (3) Pacelli, approx. 9 p.m.
(1) Horicon vs (4) Thorp, 8 a.m.
(2) Campbellsport vs (3) Southern Door, approx. 10 a.m.; (1) Poynette vs (4) Prescott, approx. noon.
(2) Seymour vs (3) Ellsworth, 2:30 p.m.; (1) Monroe vs (4) New Berlin West, approx. 4:30 p.m.
Winner of first quarterfinal vs winner of second semifinal, 7 p.m.; Winner of third quarterfinal vs winner of fourth quarterfinal, approx. 9 p.m.
Division 5 Championship: 8 a.m.
Division 4 Championship: Approx. 10:30 a.m.
Division 3 Championship: Approx. 1 p.m.
Division 2 Championship: 4 p.m.
Division 1 Championship: Approx. 6:30 p.m.
Chi-Hi vs Stevens Point softball at D.C. Everest 5-30-19
Chi-Hi's Jayden Hodgson hauls in a fly ball on Thursday in a Division 1 sectional final game in Schofield.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi vs Stevens Point softball at D.C. Everest 5-30-19
Chi-Hi's Abby Staves is swarmed by teammates after hitting a two-run home run in a Division 1 sectional final contest on Thursday in Schofield.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi vs Stevens Point softball at D.C. Everest 5-30-19
The Chi-Hi softball team celebrates after the final out in its 3-0 win over Stevens Point in a Division 1 sectional final on Thursday in Schofield.
TRAVIS NYHUS Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi vs Stevens Point softball at D.C. Everest 5-30-19
The Chi-Hi softball team celebrates after the final out in its 3-0 win over Stevens Point in a Division 1 sectional final on Thursday in Schofield.
TRAVIS NYHUS Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi vs Stevens Point softball at D.C. Everest 5-30-19
The Chi-Hi softball team celebrates after winning a sectional title with a 3-0 win over Stevens Point in Schofield on Thursday.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
