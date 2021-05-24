Prep Softball: Chi-Hi, McDonell and Bloomer lead conference races with key matchups on horizon

McDonell swept a doubleheader with Altoona on May 11 for the first two wins of the team’s current eight-game win streak, and as the year has gone on, Baier has started to find the right spots for his players to play.

“We’re playing better defense, and the second time through the conference I’ve got the girls where I think I need them now and now we’re more stable,” Baier said.

The next few days feature plenty of important matchups in the Heart O’North Conference where Bloomer (14-2, 13-0) opens the week with a one-half game lead over Northwestern with matchups looming against the second- and third-place teams. Bloomer swept a doubleheader at Barron on Saturday and travels to Hayward on Tuesday to face the third-place Hurricanes before a key doubleheader at Northwestern on Thursday.

The Bloomer offense has grown quickly with many new faces in the lineup and put up a combined 21 runs in Saturday’s two victories over the Golden Bears. The Blackhawks and Tigers split the Heart O’North title in 2019, and Bloomer has won at least a share of the last four conference crowns.