Prep Softball: Chi-Hi, McDonell and Bloomer lead conference races with key matchups on horizon

As the prep softball season hits the homestretch of the regular season, many of the Chippewa County programs with established track records for success are once again in the hunt for conference championships.
Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Lake Holcombe/Cornell are each either leading their respective conferences or close behind the leader as the second half of the league schedule begins.
Chi-Hi (12-3, 6-0) sits atop the Big Rivers Conference 1½ games in front of Eau Claire North and Hudson with league matchups versus those schools on the horizon. The Cardinals entered the season with a young but talented roster that has grown quickly through the team’s first 15 games of the season. Chi-Hi was off from Big Rivers play last week and went 3-1 in four games against Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids, including a doubleheader sweep against the Red Raiders on Friday at Casper Park by scores of 9-6 and 9-7. The team rallied from early deficits in both wins on Friday, including an early 6-0 deficit after the first half inning of Game 2.
Chi-Hi co-coaches Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora have been pleased with the team’s development as they’ve used several different combinations of players in the lineup, on the diamond and in the circle.
“We have 16 girls on our roster, and one of the hardest things we have to do is putting together a starting lineup because we have 16 great players that can play on this field at any time,” Seckora said after Friday’s games.
Prep Softball: Chi-Hi overcomes early deficits to take both games of doubleheader versus Wisconsin Rapids
The Chi-Hi softball team overcame some early deficits to win both games of a doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids on Friday by scores of 9-6 and 9-7 at Casper Park.
The Cardinals host River Falls on Tuesday before facing the Wildcats on the road Thursday with matchups against Eau Claire North next week and Hudson the week after. The Huskies and Raiders split their early-season matchups, and the Cardinals control their own destiny as they have the chance to start a new conference championship streak after its run of ten straight league titles came to an end in 2019.
Like the Cardinals, McDonell sits atop its league standings with an unbeaten record as well, and the Macks (11-5, 8-0) own a two-game lead in the race for the Western Cloverbelt Conference championship. McDonell won its eighth league game in as many tries on Friday with an 8-3 triumph over Osseo-Fairchild at Casper Park. A young McDonell team took its lumps in early-season nonconference defeats to Somerset, Neillsville, Stevens Point Pacelli, Cochrane-Fountain City and Prescott but has started stacking success in recent weeks and owns a two-game lead over Altoona coming into games this week at home against Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday and Eau Claire Regis on Thursday.
First-year coach Rick Baier said his team is hitting around .350 in Western Cloverbelt play as his team is growing more confident with each game.
Prep Softball: McDonell powers past Osseo-Fairchild, maintains position unbeaten atop Western Cloverbelt standings
Maggie Craker hit a grand slam and Morgan Wirtz drove in two runs as the McDonell softball team stayed unbeaten in league play atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference with an 8-3 win over Osseo-Fairchild on Friday at Casper Park.
“The confidence is crazy,” Baier said of the Macks. “At the start of the year they didn’t have the confidence, but the confidence is growing and growing and growing.”
McDonell swept a doubleheader with Altoona on May 11 for the first two wins of the team’s current eight-game win streak, and as the year has gone on, Baier has started to find the right spots for his players to play.
“We’re playing better defense, and the second time through the conference I’ve got the girls where I think I need them now and now we’re more stable,” Baier said.
The next few days feature plenty of important matchups in the Heart O’North Conference where Bloomer (14-2, 13-0) opens the week with a one-half game lead over Northwestern with matchups looming against the second- and third-place teams. Bloomer swept a doubleheader at Barron on Saturday and travels to Hayward on Tuesday to face the third-place Hurricanes before a key doubleheader at Northwestern on Thursday.
The Bloomer offense has grown quickly with many new faces in the lineup and put up a combined 21 runs in Saturday’s two victories over the Golden Bears. The Blackhawks and Tigers split the Heart O’North title in 2019, and Bloomer has won at least a share of the last four conference crowns.
The Knights (9-3, 6-1) open the week hot on the heels of Northwood/Solon Springs in the race for the East Lakeland Conference title. Lake Holcombe/Cornell is one-half game back as play starts on Monday with another matchup in the near future. Northwood/Solon Springs earned a 4-2 win over the Knights on May 13 as a three-run sixth inning keyed a rally that has the Evergreens in first place in the league standings entering the home stretch.
Besides that defeat, the Knights have been dominant in East Lakeland play and have conference matchups this week at home against Clear Lake (Tuesday) and at Flambeau (Thursday) to take care of they want next Tuesday’s home rematch with the Evergreens to have league championship ramifications.