Prep Softball: Chi-HI offense scores early, often in 21-0 shutout at Eau Claire Memorial

EAU CLAIRE — Depth isn't just a buzzword for the Chi-Hi softball team.

It's a weapon.

Nine different players had a hit and the Cardinals scored at least six runs in each inning of a 21-0 shutout over Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday evening at Gelein Field.

Chi-Hi (13-0, 7-0) scored six runs in the first and second innings before putting up nine in the third.

Behind that powerful display of offense pitchers Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron teamed up for three perfect innings.

Makenna Johnston had a team-high three hits including an inside-the-park home run, three runs scored and three runs driven in. Madyson Baker, Olivia Bero, Camryn Fjelstad, Lizzie Boiteau and Olivia Sanborn each had two hits.

The early sizable advantage allowed the Cardinals to empty their bench but the hits and runs kept coming.

“It’s what we’ve been saying for two years and I know sometimes people think we just say it but it’s true, we have a lot of really good players,” Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. “They’re stuck behind some people at times and don’t get a ton of playing time at time and they’re really good.”

“And when they get their shot and they make big plays when they’re in there,” Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora added.

Bero had two hits and two RBIs off the bench after Baker started the game at first base with hits in her first two at-bats. Chi-Hi batted around in each inning and also drew eight walks against just one strikeout.

The Cardinals were ranked fifth in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 1 state poll and defeated the Old Abes 15-0 in four innings on Tuesday at Casper Park.

Last weekend Chi-Hi defeated Watertown Kimberly and Kettle Moraine last Saturday at a tournament hosted by Watertown and Faherty said his team put good swings on the ball as they scored a combined 20 runs while allowing just 10 in the wins.

“Last weekend at Watertown we had a lot of really good at-bats and that was a good sign against some high-level pitching down there last weekend," Faherty said. "I think that was a good sign for us this week and we talked about how we have to be focused at practice and get ready for Rice Lake and a currently undefeated New Richmond team next week.”

Aldrich struck out one in one inning pitched before McEathron threw two perfect frames. Combined with Thursday's four perfect innings with each player throwing two, the duo tossed seven perfect in the two games against the Old Abes.

“They both have done a good job," Faherty said of Aldrich and McEathron. "They’ve taken a step up from last year, a pretty noticeable one too as far as consistency with their pitches (and that) is what pitching really is."

Chi-Hi starts a busy next week by playing at Rice Lake on Monday in a makeup game before hosting New Richmond on Tuesday and playing at New Richmond on Thursday. The new team on the Big Rivers block is off to an 11-0 start entering Thursday's matchup with Hudson. In addition the Cardinals host their annual Chi-Hi invite on May 14 and also picked up a doubleheader always-strong Stevens Point on May 20.

The schedule is picking up for the unbeaten Cardinals and both co-coaches are confident their team will only continue to get better as the season rolls on.

“I think just staying focused and staying energetic about the process and having fun and working together as a team, I think they’re excited for challenges," Seckora said.

