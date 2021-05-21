Prep Softball: Chi-Hi overcomes early deficits to take both games of doubleheader versus Wisconsin Rapids

The Chi-Hi softball team had to work through some early adversity on Friday afternoon.
But the Cardinals passed a pair of tests with flying colors in putting together two comeback victories over Wisconsin Rapids, winning games by scores of 9-6 and 9-7 at Casper Park.
Chi-Hi battled back from a 3-1 deficit in game one before overcoming a 6-0 hole in game two to complete the sweep.
Madyson Baker was 4-for-5 with two runs batted in during the first game for the Cardinals. Her RBI single opened the scoring in the bottom of the first for the Cardinals before she came back with run-scoring singles later in the game as the Cardinals put up a seven spot in the bottom of the fifth to turn a 3-1 deficit into an 8-3 lead.
Basia Olson, Makenna Johnson, Hannah Aldrich, Madisyn Bauer, Baker and Sophie Robinson each had run-scoring hits for the Cardinals in the big inning as Chi-Hi had a total of 15 hits in the opening win.
Aldrich struck out nine while allowing five earned runs across seven innings to earn the win, throwing 60 of her 90 pitches for strikes.
“She hits her spots, she spins the ball," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said of Aldrich. "She’s a little bit deceiving because she’s not the biggest girl you’ve ever seen on the mound but she hits her spots and she spins the ball well. Putting the ball where you want to is the name of the game when you pitch and being able to hit your spots and execute when you’re able to is what she does a great job of doing.”
Olivia Sanborn was 3-for-4 in the win with Aldrich adding two hits, two runs and two walks out of the leadoff spot for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi turned the ball over to freshman pitcher Lakken McEathron in the second game for her first varsity start. McEathron struck out 15 batters in a junior varsity start at Marshfield on Thursday and the coaching staff decided to give her the start to close the doubleheader and after a tough first inning McEathron settled in. Wisconsin Rapids batted around in the first inning and scored six total runs, but after the opening inning McEathron picked up steam and allowed just one run the rest of the way while striking out five to earn her first win.
“She threw pretty well in that first inning," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said of McEathron. "She hit a couple (of batters) with an 0-2 count and that happens and she’s young and she’s learning and I’ll tell ya, I like how she battled and I liked how she brought a lot of energy to the circle and she competed, that’s for sure which was really great to see.”
The offense immediately started on the comeback trail in the bottom of the first as Camryn Fjelstad drilled a two-run home run to right-center field to cut into the Wisconsin Rapids lead. Chi-Hi added three more runs in the second inning with Emme Bergh plating a run with a double, Aldrich delivering another with a sacrifice fly and Bauer bringing home one more with an RBI single. Bergh started the bottom of the fourth with a home run before Bauer scored Sanborn from third base on a groundout to give the Cardinals a 7-6 lead.
“We know we’ve got a good hitting team and we just got to keep taking our cuts," Faherty said.
Paige Steinmetz added to the lead an inning later with a two-run bomb to center field to score Johnston and herself to push the advantage to 9-6. Steinmetz followed up the home run in the bottom of the fifth by robbing a three-run home run off the bat of Morgan Clary in the top of the sixth with a leaping catch, crashing through the fence but denying the Red Raiders the chance to even the score. Wisconsin Rapids scored one run in the inning, but further damage was averted and the Cardinals closed out their third win in two days after splitting a doubleheader in Marshfield on Thursday.
“In that second game being down six in the first inning it would be easy to call it quits for the night and they came back every inning and defensively Lakken (McEathron) coming back in after giving up six and then only giving up one in the next six, that’s pretty good," Seckora said.
Johnston had three hits and scored two runs while Bergh had two hits and two runs batted in and Bauer played a pair for the Cardinals.
A young Cardinals roster without a senior has worked many players into difference spots in the lineup and on the field thus far in an effort to find the right combination. The coaches have been pleased with what they've seen from all 16 players on the roster.
“We have 16 girls on our roster and one of the hardest things we have to do is putting together a starting lineup because we have 16 great players that can play on this field at any time," Seckora said.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Tuesday at home against River Falls before playing the Wildcats on the road Thursday.