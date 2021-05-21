Prep Softball: Chi-Hi overcomes early deficits to take both games of doubleheader versus Wisconsin Rapids

“We know we’ve got a good hitting team and we just got to keep taking our cuts," Faherty said.

Paige Steinmetz added to the lead an inning later with a two-run bomb to center field to score Johnston and herself to push the advantage to 9-6. Steinmetz followed up the home run in the bottom of the fifth by robbing a three-run home run off the bat of Morgan Clary in the top of the sixth with a leaping catch, crashing through the fence but denying the Red Raiders the chance to even the score. Wisconsin Rapids scored one run in the inning, but further damage was averted and the Cardinals closed out their third win in two days after splitting a doubleheader in Marshfield on Thursday.

“In that second game being down six in the first inning it would be easy to call it quits for the night and they came back every inning and defensively Lakken (McEathron) coming back in after giving up six and then only giving up one in the next six, that’s pretty good," Seckora said.

Johnston had three hits and scored two runs while Bergh had two hits and two runs batted in and Bauer played a pair for the Cardinals.