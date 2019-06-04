Yet there was still plenty to play for. Chi-Hi’s ability to bounce back from the defeats were instrumental in accomplishing another one of the team’s goals — getting back to the state tournament.
“I think a lot of us were upset that the conference steak ended but we definitely know that we have our goal of making it to state,” senior Abby Staves said. “So we knew we had to fight forward for that.”
It wasn’t an easy bus ride home for the team but with a week off before the Division 1 postseason began there was enough time to regroup. The motivation from the end of the streak showed in the team’s preparation for the playoffs as the Cardinals had a renewed sense of focus.
“I think that was a fire under our bottoms,” Chi-Hi coach Kate Fjelstad said the losses. “We had a goal of being in that spot and having an 11-peat with conference and it hurt when we didn’t get it...We had a pity party one night, changed our focus and were back at it, worked hard and the outcome is what it is.”
When Chi-Hi received a No. 7 seed in the playoffs, Fjelstad said the team embraced the number as what they deserved for what the team had done during the regular season while realizing they were a much better team than that. Senior outfielder Bayleigh Dresel said receiving the seed motivated the team to show they were a bigger threat to reach state than what is expected out of a lower seed.
“We knew we were better than that,” Dresel said. “We knew going into (the playoffs) we really had to work hard to get up to where we wanted to be and being No. 7, not everyone saw us as a big threat but going into it we really showed them that we know better.”
Despite entering the most important part of the season, Fjelstad wasn’t afraid to make significant changes if she believed it could help the team. Following the regular season finale the Chi-Hi coach switched up some positions to shore up the team’s defense.
Alisia Palms moved from shortstop to behind the plate, Hailey Bowe came in from the outfield to take Palms spot and Dresel took over in centerfield.
Moving Palms to catcher was to help with against the opposition’s running game according to Fjelstad and while Bowe is one of the better outfielders on the team she has proven to handle the new position well making a key catch on a line drive in the sectional final. Dresel has also made the transition from right field to center without missing a step.
“Making (defensive changes) right away before a big game was kind of nerve-racking for all of us but we knew where everyone was going it was a good spot for them,” Dresel said, “and we knew they could pull their weight there and do what they could to keep us going.”
While some saw increases in playing time other saw it diminish but Fjelstad said the team’s ability to accept the new roles has been key to making a playoff run. Emme Bergh delivered the go-ahead hit against Marshfield in the sectional semifinal contest as the Cardinals plated two runs in the seventh to advance. Although Bergh is no longer in the starting lineup she has continued to play a pivotal role as a pinch hitter or runner.
“Just because you’re not a starter doesn’t mean you’re not a huge part of our team,” Fjelstad said.
“Kids have stepped up and I guess that’s what you do with a championship team, you have to step up and play where you’re needed and that’s exactly what they’ve done.”
