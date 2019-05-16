Mallory Sterling has controlled the circle for the Chi-Hi softball team for the past four years.
On Thursday she made a commitment to continue playing as she signed a letter of intent to join the softball team at Madison College in Madison, a Division II National Junior College Athletic Association program.
"The school there is really nice, we went there and visited and the (softball) complex is super nice and the girls are really good and nice," Sterling said of the Wolfpack program . "The competition seems really good and I'm ready to go and try (to play softball) at the next level."
Sterling said the previous success of the program made the Wolfpack a great fit for her. Madison College is a member of the North Central Community Conference where it finished second in the conference this season and was ranked eighth in the latest NJCAA Division II poll after completing the regular season with a 41-10 record.
"The softball teams they've done good in the past and it just seems very fit for me," Sterling said.
While Sterling has played a big part of Cardinals pitching staff during her career she has also become a impact player in the batters box. After batting in the middle of the lineup a season ago Sterling has taken well to the top of the order setting the table for a powerful Chi-Hi lineup from the leadoff spot.
"You're getting a great pitcher, but (also) somebody that is a double threat being an amazing hitter," Chi-Hi coach Kate Fjelstad said of what the Wolfpack are getting in Sterling.
Sterling has been a Big Rivers All-Conference performer in her previous three seasons, including first team all-conference and all-state in her junior year but after losing senior leadership from last year's Division 1 state qualifying team, the Cardinals needed new leaders . Sterling took the challenge has taken on more of a leadership role off the playing surface showing she can impact winning in multiple ways.
"She's stepped up as a leader," Fjelstad said of Sterling. "We had great seniors last year that were leaders and she got to do her thing and work the (pitching) circle. This year she's done both, working the circle and being a team leader."
The Cardinals dropped their last two games on Monday to Hudson as the Raiders ended Chi-Hi's 10-year conference winning streak. Sterling said there is still a lot for Chi-Hi to focus on now that the postseason is set to begin. On Wednesday the Division 1 playoff brackets were released and the Cardinals host Eau Claire Memorial in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.
While the remainder of her senior season for Chi-Hi softball is her focus, Sterling knows she will need will need to continue to improve to find success in college. Another summer dedicated to improving will be needed to make an instant impact the way she did in her first year for the Cardinals.
"It will take a lot of hard work," Sterling said of competing at the next level. "I'm going to work all summer and put in the work so I am ready to go fall season."
Pitching is what first got Mallory Sterling on the diamond.