Members of the 2019 Chi-Hi softball team are (front row, from left): Ava Fries, Hailey Bowe, Jadyn Talmage and Hannah Aldrich. Second row: Cali Goulet, Abby Staves, Mallory Sterling, Bayleigh Dresel and Maddie Adrian. Third row: Ambrea Olson, Morgan Shepherd, Alisia Palms, Nicole Crumbaker, Jayden Hodgson and Emme Bergh.
Chi-Hi's Abby Staves makes a catch at first base during a Division 1 sectional contest against Stevens Point last May in Plover.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
But the second-year Chi-Hi softball coach just isn’t sure yet how all those talented players will fit together, both in the batting order and on the field.
The Cardinals lose five important seniors from last year’s Division 1 state qualifying squad. Those departures leave plenty of playing time up for grabs around the diamond. Early on in spring practices, Fjelstad has noticed two big things about her team — the Cardinals are a tight-knit team and they are a versatile squad.
“They are one of those groups where I don’t have just a couple people stand out,” Fjelstad said. “They are including everybody in everything, they are glove slapping in every drill that we do.”
The Cardinals do return experience at a few key spots, most notably in the circle as pitchers Mallory Sterling and Nicole Crumbaker are back. Sterling was a first team All-State and All-Big Rivers Conference hurler a season ago as she posted a 20-5 record and a 2.30 earned run average to go with a .333 batting average and five home runs at the plate. Crumbaker was 4-0 with an ERA of 1.40 while also offering similar pop.
Catcher Alisia Palms made the transition to behind the plate and earned all-conference honorable mention accolades while first baseman Abby Staves was also an All-BRC honorable mention selection.
Juniors Jayden Hodgson and Ambrea Olson are expected to add power to the lineup while sophomore Ava Fries should slot into the middle infield for the Cardinals. But Fjelstad also pointed to a strong group of youngsters that could make an immediate impact.
The graduations of Kaylee Frenette, Shelby Olson, Autumn Olson, Brooke Rooney and Kyra Peloquin have created playing time opportunities around the diamond. Fjelstad said her roster is eager to work hard for their shot in a lineup, a group that could change often early in the season as the team looks for the right combination.
“We’re adding some other senior leadership that showed some things down the stretch for us last year. It’s still hard to replace those five seniors we had last year but I think every year you have those kind of conversations and those things happen,” Fjelstad said. “You have people step up and we’re excited to see who is going to step up for us.”
Chi-Hi had not practiced outside entering this week but looks to soon as the weather warms up and fields dry out. The team will have several nonconference tests early to serve as a measuring stick for the team and the chance for those new faces to see challenging opponents.
“(It will be important to see) how they adjust to the change or even if we’re up in a game or down in a game, what that looks like,” Fjelstad said. “We have a big team this year.”
The Cardinals are scheduled to open the season on Friday with a doubleheader against D.C. Everest at Casper Park before hosting Menomonie to open Big Rivers Conference play on April 11.
Tournaments at always strong Watertown (April 20) and Stevens Point (April 27) are on tap later in the month with the team hosting its annual Chi-Hi invite on May 11. Chi-Hi won its 10th consecutive league title a season ago and has its sights set on extending that stretch into a second decade. Hudson and Rice Lake finished hot on the heels of the Cardinals in 2018 and can be expected to vie for the title this spring.
“I think even though we have a target on our back, we’re unpredictable right now,” Fjelstad said. “We don’t know what we’re going to get. I know it’s going to be good and all of us are putting the effort in – at the coaching staff, at the player level all the way through and I think that will be a good thing for us.”
