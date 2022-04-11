Prep Softball: Chi-Hi sweeps doubleheader with defending Big Rivers champion Hudson

The Chi-Hi softball team started the Big Rivers Conference season with a bang Monday, taking two games of a doubleheader against the defending league champion Hudson at Casper Park.

The Cardinals won game won 11-1 in five innings before earning a 7-3 win to complete the sweep.

Makenna Johnston finished 3-for-3 with a double in game one while Paige Steinmetz, Lizzie Boiteau and Emme Bergh each had two hits. Johnston, Steinmetz and Hannah Aldrich each had two hits in game two as the Cards overcame an early deficit.

“I think we had some really good approaches at the plate, especially for this early in the season without getting to see a lot of live at-bats and I think they were just very patient," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said.

Hudson (1-2, 0-2) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning of the second game to grab an early lead. The lead wouldn't last long as an RBI single from Boiteau and two-run double by Steinmetz pushed the Cardinals to a 4-2 advantage. The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth when Sydney Gabriel doubled and came around to score to cut the gap to one at 4-3. Courtesy runner Addison Frenette scored on a wild pitch in the sixth and Aldrich and Boiteau drove home runs in the seventh on RBI groundouts to extend the lead.

Chi-Hi (4-0, 2-0) ended the second win with a double play as right fielder Olivia Sanborn corralled a fly ball from Evelyn Wolfgram and made a throw to Boiteau at third base and she tossed the ball to the shortstop Johnston with Melanie Susa caught in a run down and tagged her out to end the game.

Patience was the key for the Cardinals in game one with five walks in the first inning. Camryn Fjelstad drove in the first run with a bases loaded walk before Aldrich scored another run on a sacrifice fly and Bergh plated two with a single. Fjelstad added another RBI in the second on a groundout and drove in the final run of the game in the fifth on a single to end the contest.

The Cardinals had at most 10 swings and misses in the two games according to Faherty and struck out just five times in the two games.

“We spend a lot of time focusing on our swings and focusing on where we’re making contact with the ball," Bergh said. "So I think that it really pays off.”

“The coaches do a really good job with making sure everyone is focused in the dugout," Aldrich added. "So if someone needs to be put in they can be ready right away.”

Aldrich and Lakken McEathron were solid in the circle for the Cardinals. The senior Aldrich scattered three hits and one walk across five innings while striking out seven and allowing one earned run in the first game before the sophomore McEathron overcame some early trouble to strike out three and walk three while allowing six hits and two earned runs in seven innings.

“Both pitchers through well," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. "They had command of their pitches for the most part and they hit spots and they both threw real well and the defense for the most part I thought behind them played well.”

The sophomore Boiteau was a late addition to the starting lineup but played solid defense at third base to go with three hits on the day.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to shift and we had a couple different decisions to make and that was the one we landed on," Seckora said of Boiteau. "She did a phenomenal job of - the hot seat over at third, it’s just a different look. But she handled it extremely well.”

Johnston reached base in all eight of her at-bats from the leadoff spot for the Cardinals with five hits and three walks.

“Positive at-bat every single time,” Faherty said of Johnston, “on base every time and just disciplined up there. (She) doesn’t swing at bad pitches.”

“And does great baserunning on the bases as well,” Seckora added.

The wins were the first games for Chi-Hi since starting the season with wins in Florida on March 22 and 25.

“You get out with two wins against a quality team, it’s a good day," Faherty said.

Hudson won the Big Rivers title last season by one game over the Cardinals before Chi-Hi outlasted Hudson in a 10-9 victory in the Division 1 sectional semifinals en route to the state tournament.

Chi-Hi has a quick turnaround, hosting Menomonie on Tuesday in another doubleheader after Thursday's single game was moved up two days due to colder weather on the horizon.

“Quality from the entire team," Seckora said of the sweep. "We always talk about the depth of our team and with players not being able to be on the field we’ve been moving things around and everybody, all 17 of them are playing their part really well.”

