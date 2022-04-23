Prep Softball: Chi-Hi wins three at Watertown tournament

WATERTOWN — The Chi-Hi softball team remained unbeaten on the season with three victories Saturday at a tournament hosted by Watertown.

The Cardinals defeated Watertown 3-1, Kimberly 11-4 and Kettle Moraine 6-5 to cap an unbeaten performance.

Hannah Aldrich struck out 13 while scattering seven hits, one walk and one earned run across seven innings in the win over Watertown. Mykle Buhrow had two hits and Makenna Johnston and Madyson Baker each drove in a run in the win.

Chi-Hi trailed 3-0 early before four-run innings in the fifth and sixth capped a comeback in the win over Kimberly. Buhrow had a double and three runs batted in while Baker and Emme Bergh had two RBIs each. Lizzie Boiteau had two hits and two run scored and Hannah Aldrich scored three times in the win over the Papers. Lakken McEathron earned the win in the circle, striking out four while allowing four runs in seven innings.

The Cardinals (8-0) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to top Kettle Moraine. Paige Steinmetz, Baker and Basia Olson each had two hits with Olson driving in three runs in the win versus the Lasers. McEathron earned the win in relief with two innings of scoreless pitching.

Chi-Hi 3, Watertown 1

Chi-Hi 001 200 0 3 7 0 Watertown 000 001 0 1 7 0

WP—Hannah Aldrich (7 IP, 13 K, 1 BB). LP—A. Johnson (6 IP, 4 K, 2 BB)

Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Mykle Buhrow 2-3 (R).

Chi-Hi 11, Kimberly 4

Kimberly 301 000 0 4 9 0 Chi-Hi 021 044 X 11 9 1

WP—Lakken McEathron (7 IP, 4 K, 4 BB). LP—M. Stevenson (4.1 IP, 5 K, 6 BB)

Leading Hitters—Kimberly: M. Stevenson 2-2 (R), E. Johnson 2-3 (2 RBI). Chi-Hi: Lizzie Boiteau 2-3 (2 R, RBI), Mykle Buhrow 1-1 (R, 3 RBI, 2B).

Chi-Hi 6, Kettle Moraine 5

Kettle Moraine 000 320 0 5 10 0 Chi-Hi 004 002 X 6 9 1

WP—Lakken McEathron (2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB). LP—A. Sander (6 IP, 4 K, 4 BB)

Leading Hitters—Kettle Moraine: A. Sander 2-4 (2 R). Chi-Hi: Paige Steinmetz 2-4 (2 R), Madyson Baker 2-4 (RBI), Basia Olson 2-4 (3 RBI).

