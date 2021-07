Prep Softball: Chi-Hi's Baker named to Large Schools All-State First Team

Chi-Hi sophomore Madyson Baker has been selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's Large Schools All-State First Team for the 2021 season.

Baker was one of 24 players statewide to be chosen to the first team as the Large Schools team was made up of Division 1 and 2 squads.

Chi-Hi freshman Makenna Johnston was selected to the second team while junior Hannah Aldrich was chosen as an honorable mention.

Bloomer junior Calley Olson, Gilman senior Addison Warner and McDonell senior Maggie Craker were each selected to the second team for the Small Schools team, which is made up of players from Divisions 3 through 5.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior Izzy Clark and Cadott junior Makenna Barone were chosen as honorable mentions.

Sun Prairie's Jamie Olson was selected as the state coach of the year while Jason Wolfe of Stevens Point was selected as the umpire of the year. Cedarburg's Paytn Monticelli (Division 1), Jefferson's Claire Beck (Division 2), Lake Mills' Taylor Roughen (Division 3), Glenwood City's Delanie Fayerweather (Division 4) and Oakfield's Jaylen Gremminger (Division 5) were each chosen as the player of the year in their respective division.

