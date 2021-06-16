Prep Softball Division 1 Regionals: Four-run fourth, sixth innings help Chi-Hi blank Eau Claire North for regional title

The Chi-Hi softball team thrives on energy.
The Cardinals created plenty of it at the plate and in the field on Wednesday in earning an 8-0 shutout victory over Eau Claire North at Casper Park in a Division 1 regional championship contest.
Two four-run innings were more than enough offense behind pitcher Hannah Aldrich who struck out 10 in seven shutout innings as the Cardinal defense played error free to advance the team to Monday's sectionals at Hudson.
Chi-Hi (22-5) had 12 hits spread between eight players with four — Makenna Johnston, Madyson Baker, Camryn Fjelstad and Aldrich — contributing a pair of hits. The Cardinals and Huskies (13-8) battled for three scoreless innings before Chi-Hi broke through with four in the fourth. Singles by Baker, Fjelstad and Basia Olson loaded the bases with nobody out before Aldrich helped her own cause with a two-run single to get the Cards on the board first at 2-0. Paige Steinmetz followed with an RBI on a fielder's choice and Olivia Sanborn delivered the first of her three RBIs with a sacrifice fly to plate courtesy runner Lizzie Boiteau and expand the lead to 4-0.
“I think we’ve put a lot of hard work into practice and since we work so hard it shows on the field," Sanborn said. "We always have each other’s back and there’s so many girls whether you’re not playing - if you’re a pinch hitter and you get put in – they’re always ready to go and produce.”
The score stayed that way until the sixth where the Cardinals added additional insurance onto the lead. Aldrich, Steinmetz and Piper Kukuk each reached with one out to load the bases for Sanborn who came through with a two-run double into the gap. Johnston followed with a two-run single to push the lead to eight.
“We’ve been talking about having good at-bats all week at practice because we know that they’ve got a great pitcher so we’ve been focusing on having quality at-bats and what a quality at-bat looks like and making sure we’re making sure we’re controlling our counts," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said of the offense. "In a couple of those innings our batters did a really great job of having quality at-bats.”
Aldrich and the Chi-Hi defense worked around a lead-off single by Janaya Goldbach to start the seventh to retire the final three hitters to claim another regional championship for the program.
Aldrich threw 78 of her 104 total pitches for strikes in scattering five hits and one walk.
“Hannah did a great job, she was controlling her pitches," Chi-Hi coach Jared Faherty said. "Early I thought she had a little better control and a little better velocity which is kind of to be expected and as the game went you could see they started to have a few more foul balls, less strikeouts, put the ball in play a little more towards the end but overall she threw a shutout and can’t ask for much more from her.”
A deep Cardinal squad used 14 different players in the victory and has gotten contributions up and down the lineup throughout the season. Chi-Hi entered the season with little varsity experience and no seniors on the varsity roster. But the team has maintained the program's success as it has gained experience and will once again advance to the sectional round.
Top-seeded Hudson edged New Richmond 2-1 in 11 innings in the other regional final matchup and on Monday the two programs will see each other for the third time in two weeks. The Raiders earned 3-2 and 5-3 victories on June 8 and 10, respectively, as Hudson edged the Cardinals by one game for the Big Rivers Conference championship.
The winner of Monday's game will face the winner of the other sectional semifinal between New Richmond and Stevens Point on Wednesday with a trip to state on the line.
“This group of girls does a great job of working incredibly hard and really wanting to grow as softball players," Seckora said. "They have been so fun to coach from day one to today. Honestly the growth that we’ve seen is all because of the heart and the hard work they’re willing to put in.”