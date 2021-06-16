Prep Softball Division 1 Regionals: Four-run fourth, sixth innings help Chi-Hi blank Eau Claire North for regional title

The score stayed that way until the sixth where the Cardinals added additional insurance onto the lead. Aldrich, Steinmetz and Piper Kukuk each reached with one out to load the bases for Sanborn who came through with a two-run double into the gap. Johnston followed with a two-run single to push the lead to eight.

“We’ve been talking about having good at-bats all week at practice because we know that they’ve got a great pitcher so we’ve been focusing on having quality at-bats and what a quality at-bat looks like and making sure we’re making sure we’re controlling our counts," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said of the offense. "In a couple of those innings our batters did a really great job of having quality at-bats.”

Aldrich and the Chi-Hi defense worked around a lead-off single by Janaya Goldbach to start the seventh to retire the final three hitters to claim another regional championship for the program.

Aldrich threw 78 of her 104 total pitches for strikes in scattering five hits and one walk.