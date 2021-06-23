Prep Softball Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi scores in every inning to power past Marshfield, advance to state tournament

Olson’s RBI single opened the scoring for the Cardinals in the first before Marshfield (15-7) answered in the top of the second on a solo home run by Taylor Barwick. Makenna Johnston put the team out front in the second on a run-scoring single before Steinmetz’s homer extended the lead to 4-1 in the third.

Marshfield grabbed its lone lead of the contest in the top of the fourth when Brooklyn Bohman connected on a three-run homer out of the nine spot in the batting order to put the Tigers out front 5-4. The lead didn’t last long as Olson tied the game on a sacrifice fly that could’ve been more as Marshfield right fielder Shylah Brogan made a home run-robbing catch at the fence that would’ve scored three but still brought Baker home from first.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sanborn scored one on a single before Makenna Johnston’s sacrifice fly added another in the fifth with Baker’s towering blast to left-center field capping the four-run frame. Steinmetz, Sanborn and Johnston each had an RBI in the sixth to provide all the cushion the Cardinals would need.

“One through nine we took good approaches at the plate and hit the ball hard most of the night,” Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said of the offense.