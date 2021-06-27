 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Softball Division 1 State: Chi-Hi embraces expectations even with largely young roster
featured
Prep Softball Division 1 State | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Softball Division 1 State: Chi-Hi embraces expectations even with largely young roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Rosters change.

Coaches change.

Times change.

But one thing that hasn’t changed for the Chi-Hi softball program: high expectations. No matter who has led the program as coach or who is taking the diamond for the Cardinals, the expectation has remained the same as Chi-Hi prepares for its 14th state tournament. The team opens play Monday at 10 a.m. in the Division 1 state quarterfinals against Sussex Hamilton at Bay Port High School.

Chi-Hi’s 14 state tournament appearances are tied with Kimberly for the fourth most in state history, trailing Stevens Point (18), Ashwaubenon (16) and Oakfield (15). A lot has changed for the program since its most recent state tournament appearance in 2019, when the Cardinals fell to Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 5-3 in the quarterfinals. Kate Fjelstad stepped down as head coach after leading the Cards to state twice and familiar faces rejoined the program as co-coaches with Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora taking over the reigns. Faherty led the team to a 234-60 record and five trips to the Division 1 state tournament, including a 2012 state title, before stepping down after the 2017 season. Seckora, who starred on the diamond for the Cardinals in the early 2000s before playing at Winona State University, returned to the program after spending the preceding decade across the street at McDonell, where she led the Macks to four state tournaments and two Division 5 titles.

The lineup is also vastly different as juniors Hannah Aldrich and Emme Bergh are the only players who played in that state quarterfinal contest. But all that newness hasn’t slowed down the program; it has simply fortified it. New players hungry to make their mark have joined the ranks — players familiar with the rich history of Chi-Hi softball who were seeing the high school diamond for the first time this spring and didn’t run from those lofty aspirations.

“I think it’s really motivation for us,” Chi-Hi freshman Paige Steinmetz said after last Wednesday’s sectional championship win over Marshfield. “We’re freshmen, and this is only the first year. We have the same team next year, too, and so I really think we can go out there, have confidence and have nothing to lose.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thirteen of the 16 players on the Chi-Hi roster are freshmen or sophomores, but they rarely play like it. Seckora and Faherty have spoke throughout the season about the depth and work ethic of their team. The coaching staff has confidence in the roster from top to bottom, and it’s not uncommon to see the team dig deep into the bench.

“Everyone on this team has an important role, and if someone gets hurt we have backups and everyone just knows what to do,” Chi-Hi freshman Lakken McEathron said.

McEathron didn’t make her varsity debut in the circle until May 21, when she earned a 9-7 win over Wisconsin Rapids in the second game of a doubleheader. But like so many others on the team, McEathron has found a role with the Cardinals. The freshman closed out both sectional wins, including tossing two scoreless innings against the Tigers on Wednesday.

“This is a really, really special group, and I think at their age they don’t even realize how special they are and what they’re capable of doing at the age that they’re doing it … which I think being a little bit naïve is in their favor,” Seckora said. “But at the same time being able to come in and perform under pressure, all 16 girls being able to come in (and) pinch run, pinch hit, whatever we need them to do. They’re a very, very, very special group of young individuals who have put a lot of time and effort into the game of softball and you can really see it.”

All 16 players on the varsity roster started at least two games during the regular season.

Nineteen years ago, Seckora was on the diamond as a player for the Cardinals while Faherty and assistant coaches Rich Rosenow and Shelly Miller helped Chi-Hi reach the Division 1 state tournament. The Cardinal program has made 11 additional trips to the tournament since then, including the state championship in 2012 and runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2009.

Faherty has been fond of saying “tradition never graduates” when it comes to the Cardinal program, and that continues to be the case. The names on the diamond and filling out the lineup cards have changed, but the results and commitment to excellence haven’t.

“It’s pretty special for our community and our school, and I’ve said it for a long time — it never gets old,” Faherty said. “It never gets old going and representing our school on the biggest stage. We’ve put our program right up there with anyone in the state of Wisconsin, and that’s something that we’re very proud of.”

State schedule

Monday's Division 1 Quarterfinals at Bay Port

• No. 2 Sun Prairie (21-3) vs. No. 7 Beaver Dam (19-3), 8 a.m.

• No. 3 Sussex Hamilton (23-3) vs. No. 6 Chi-Hi (24-5), 10 a.m.

• No. 1 Kaukauna (24-2) vs. No. 8 Wilmot Union (13-10), noon

• No. 4 Burlington (21-4) vs. No. 5 Cedarburg (26-3), 2 p.m.

Monday's Division 1 Quarterfinals at UW-Green Bay

• Sun Prairie/Beaver Dam winner vs. Sussex Hamilton/Chi-Hi winner, 2 p.m.

• Kaukauna/Wilmot Union winner vs. Burlington/Cedarburg winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Division 1 Championship at UW-Green Bay

• Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Divisions 2-5 schedule

Monday's Division 5 semifinals at UW-Green Bay

• No. 1 Oakfield (23-2) vs. No. 4 Seneca (17-5), 9 a.m.

• No. 2 Stevens Point Pacelli (25-3) vs. No. 3 Hurley (23-5), 11 a.m.

Division 5 state championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Division 4 semifinals at UW-Green Bay

No. 1 Blair-Taylor (28-0) vs. No. 4 Juda/Albany (18-6), 8 a.m.

No. 2 Mishicot (25-3) vs. No. 3 Phillips (19-3), 10 a.m.

Division 4 State Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Division 3 semifinals at UW-Green Bay

• No. 1 Dodgeland (26-3) vs. No. 4 Lomira (17-3), noon

• No. 2 Prescott (23-3) vs. No. 3 Peshtigo (26-2), 2 p.m.

Division 3 state championship

• Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Division 2 state semifinals

• No. 1 Jefferson (26-0) vs. No. 4 Catholic Memorial (19-9), 10 a.m.

• No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville (21-0) vs. No. 3 Marinette (20-5), noon

Division 2 state championship

• Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McFarland girls soccer team receives its WIAA Division 3 state championship trophy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig earns 400-meter title with fall at the line as a part of four-podium finish performance
High-school

Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Sandvig earns 400-meter title with fall at the line as a part of four-podium finish performance

Chi-Hi sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig took a scary fall, but did so in victory at the finish line to win the Division 1 400-meter dash on Saturday at the state track and field championships in La Crosse. Sandvig earned four podium finishes on the day for the Cardinals and is the first girls state champion for the program in 25 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News