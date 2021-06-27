Prep Softball Division 1 State: Chi-Hi embraces expectations even with largely young roster

Rosters change.
Coaches change.
Times change.
But one thing that hasn’t changed for the Chi-Hi softball program: high expectations. No matter who has led the program as coach or who is taking the diamond for the Cardinals, the expectation has remained the same as Chi-Hi prepares for its 14th state tournament. The team opens play Monday at 10 a.m. in the Division 1 state quarterfinals against Sussex Hamilton at Bay Port High School.
Chi-Hi’s 14 state tournament appearances are tied with Kimberly for the fourth most in state history, trailing Stevens Point (18), Ashwaubenon (16) and Oakfield (15). A lot has changed for the program since its most recent state tournament appearance in 2019, when the Cardinals fell to Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 5-3 in the quarterfinals. Kate Fjelstad stepped down as head coach after leading the Cards to state twice and familiar faces rejoined the program as co-coaches with Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora taking over the reigns. Faherty led the team to a 234-60 record and five trips to the Division 1 state tournament, including a 2012 state title, before stepping down after the 2017 season. Seckora, who starred on the diamond for the Cardinals in the early 2000s before playing at Winona State University, returned to the program after spending the preceding decade across the street at McDonell, where she led the Macks to four state tournaments and two Division 5 titles.
The lineup is also vastly different as juniors Hannah Aldrich and Emme Bergh are the only players who played in that state quarterfinal contest. But all that newness hasn’t slowed down the program; it has simply fortified it. New players hungry to make their mark have joined the ranks — players familiar with the rich history of Chi-Hi softball who were seeing the high school diamond for the first time this spring and didn’t run from those lofty aspirations.
“I think it’s really motivation for us,” Chi-Hi freshman Paige Steinmetz said after last Wednesday’s sectional championship win over Marshfield. “We’re freshmen, and this is only the first year. We have the same team next year, too, and so I really think we can go out there, have confidence and have nothing to lose.”
Thirteen of the 16 players on the Chi-Hi roster are freshmen or sophomores, but they rarely play like it. Seckora and Faherty have spoke throughout the season about the depth and work ethic of their team. The coaching staff has confidence in the roster from top to bottom, and it’s not uncommon to see the team dig deep into the bench.
“Everyone on this team has an important role, and if someone gets hurt we have backups and everyone just knows what to do,” Chi-Hi freshman Lakken McEathron said.
McEathron didn’t make her varsity debut in the circle until May 21, when she earned a 9-7 win over Wisconsin Rapids in the second game of a doubleheader. But like so many others on the team, McEathron has found a role with the Cardinals. The freshman closed out both sectional wins, including tossing two scoreless innings against the Tigers on Wednesday.
“This is a really, really special group, and I think at their age they don’t even realize how special they are and what they’re capable of doing at the age that they’re doing it … which I think being a little bit naïve is in their favor,” Seckora said. “But at the same time being able to come in and perform under pressure, all 16 girls being able to come in (and) pinch run, pinch hit, whatever we need them to do. They’re a very, very, very special group of young individuals who have put a lot of time and effort into the game of softball and you can really see it.”
All 16 players on the varsity roster started at least two games during the regular season.
Nineteen years ago, Seckora was on the diamond as a player for the Cardinals while Faherty and assistant coaches Rich Rosenow and Shelly Miller helped Chi-Hi reach the Division 1 state tournament. The Cardinal program has made 11 additional trips to the tournament since then, including the state championship in 2012 and runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2009.
Faherty has been fond of saying “tradition never graduates” when it comes to the Cardinal program, and that continues to be the case. The names on the diamond and filling out the lineup cards have changed, but the results and commitment to excellence haven’t.
“It’s pretty special for our community and our school, and I’ve said it for a long time — it never gets old,” Faherty said. “It never gets old going and representing our school on the biggest stage. We’ve put our program right up there with anyone in the state of Wisconsin, and that’s something that we’re very proud of.”