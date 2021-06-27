Prep Softball Division 1 State: Chi-Hi embraces expectations even with largely young roster

“This is a really, really special group, and I think at their age they don’t even realize how special they are and what they’re capable of doing at the age that they’re doing it … which I think being a little bit naïve is in their favor,” Seckora said. “But at the same time being able to come in and perform under pressure, all 16 girls being able to come in (and) pinch run, pinch hit, whatever we need them to do. They’re a very, very, very special group of young individuals who have put a lot of time and effort into the game of softball and you can really see it.”

All 16 players on the varsity roster started at least two games during the regular season.

Nineteen years ago, Seckora was on the diamond as a player for the Cardinals while Faherty and assistant coaches Rich Rosenow and Shelly Miller helped Chi-Hi reach the Division 1 state tournament. The Cardinal program has made 11 additional trips to the tournament since then, including the state championship in 2012 and runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2009.

Faherty has been fond of saying “tradition never graduates” when it comes to the Cardinal program, and that continues to be the case. The names on the diamond and filling out the lineup cards have changed, but the results and commitment to excellence haven’t.