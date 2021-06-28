Prep Softball Division 1 State: Four-run fourth the difference as Sun Prairie blanks Chi-Hi in state semifinals

The Cardinals added another run off a Hamilton miscue in the sixth as Paige Steinmetz scored from second on a throwing error by the Chargers. Frafjord’s second solo shot came in the bottom of the seventh to close the gap back to two and Julianne Claas followed with a single to bring the tying run to the plate. But Aldrich and the Cardinals defense set down the final four batters of the game in order with Johnston squeezing an infield pop-up to advance Chi-Hi to the semifinals.

“I thought our offense all day had quality at-bats,” Seckora said after the quarterfinal win. “They were going up and being aggressive. They were working the counts and that’s what we do really well and that’s why we survived a really tough playoff season because we’ve got nine really tough girls that can hit and wear down pitchers because every single batter, they’ve got to give us their best because we don’t give them a break (and) over time that’s really tough for a pitcher to do.”

Fjelstad had three hits while Bauer had one hit and walked twice in the win. Frafjord and Claas combined for four of Hamilton’s five hits for the game.