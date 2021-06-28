Prep Softball Division 1 State: Four-run fourth the difference as Sun Prairie blanks Chi-Hi in state semifinals

GREEN BAY — A four-run fourth inning was the difference on Monday afternoon as the Sun Prairie softball team blanked Chi-Hi 4-0 in a Division 1 regional semifinal contest at King Park on the campus of UW-Green Bay.
The runs came with one and two out for Sun Prairie in what was otherwise a game dominated by pitching and defense. Chi-Hi started the day by earning a 4-2 quarterfinal victory over Sussex Hamilton in a quarterfinal matchup at Bay Port High School.
Tayler Baker opened the inning with a single before Isabel Royle and Kennedy Schaefer followed with sacrifice bunt attempts that ended up as infield singles to load the bases. Chi-Hi (25-6) got the first out on an infield popup to catcher Emme Bergh, but Sophia Royle broke the ice on the scoreboard with a two-run single up the middle, just past the glove of a diving Mykle Buhrow at second base. Chi-Hi got the ball back in but attempted to throw out Schaefer advancing to third base and a high throw went into the outfield foul ground and allowed Schaefer to score as well to put Sun Prairie up 3-0.
Chloe Knoernschild later delivered a two-out single up the middle to plate the fourth run.
“We had the one inning where we gave up the four runs, but they executed,” Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said of Sun Prairie. “We always say the team that plays catch wins and in this circumstance we didn’t play catch the best and they took advantage of that. But the other six innings we hung in there on defense and Hannah (Aldrich) did a spectacular job holding them on the bases our defense did a nice job the other six innings.”
The Chi-Hi offense kept the pressure on throughout the contest but was unable to bring any runners all the way around home. Chi-Hi had two runners on in the fifth and sixth innings but stranded both. Olivia Sanborn’s bunt single with one out put her at first base but Makenna Johnston lined into a double play to clinch the win and send Sun Prairie (23-3) to Wednesday afternoon’s title game.
“I thought we hit some balls hard at them, a few and that’s softball,” Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. “I thought we took good at-bats and (scored) zero runs but it didn’t really feel like we should have zero runs. I thought we were talking good, quality at-bats like we have all year but they have nine good players on the field just like us. A lot of high schools, that’s not the case.
“You get to this level in a state semifinal and everybody’s got good players out of every position and you can see that. Their outfielders made plays like we do, their infielders made plays like we do. That’s because they’re a top-notch program and give them credit, they pulled this one out today.”
Chi-Hi worked out of early trouble in the bottom of the first inning with Knoernschild and Grace Radlund leading off the game with singles and ending up at second and third with nobody out. Aldrich and the Cardinal defense worked out of trouble with a popout to Bergh, strikeout and fly out to center fielder Paige Steinmetz to escape the early threat.
Madyson Baker opened the fourth inning with a double and drew a walk in the sixth inning for Chi-Hi.
Aldrich struck out four batters in six innings.
Tayler Baker struck out four for Sun Prairie and her defense played well behind her in a semifinal victory in a battle of the Cardinals.
“Credit them. They’re smart about how they place their defenders,” Faherty said of Sun Prairie. “They place them where they pitch the ball. Their second baseman made a lot of plays on balls because they pitch them to the outside and we did what we’re supposed to do and hit it where you’re supposed to but they did what they’re supposed to do and fielded it.”
Chi-Hi advanced to the semifinals with a two-run win over the Chargers in their first game of the day at Bay Port High School. The Cardinals scored three runs in the fifth inning before adding one in the sixth for the program’s first win at state since the 2012 Division 1 state championship game.
Hamilton shortstop Anna Frafjord drilled two solo home runs for the Chargers, her first coming to open the bottom of the fourth for the first run of the game. Sophie Robinson roped a one-out double and OSanborn followed with an infield single and stolen base to put two in scoring position for the top of the order with Johnston. The freshman shortstop rocketed a ball to the right-center field warning track and Hamilton centerfielder Kiley Slaats got to the ball but couldn’t make the catch, allowing both Robinson and Sanborn to score to put the Cardinals out front 2-1. Two batters later Camryn Fjelstad added a run-scoring double down the left-field line to score Madisyn Bauer to extend the lead to two.
The Cardinals added another run off a Hamilton miscue in the sixth as Paige Steinmetz scored from second on a throwing error by the Chargers. Frafjord’s second solo shot came in the bottom of the seventh to close the gap back to two and Julianne Claas followed with a single to bring the tying run to the plate. But Aldrich and the Cardinals defense set down the final four batters of the game in order with Johnston squeezing an infield pop-up to advance Chi-Hi to the semifinals.
“I thought our offense all day had quality at-bats,” Seckora said after the quarterfinal win. “They were going up and being aggressive. They were working the counts and that’s what we do really well and that’s why we survived a really tough playoff season because we’ve got nine really tough girls that can hit and wear down pitchers because every single batter, they’ve got to give us their best because we don’t give them a break (and) over time that’s really tough for a pitcher to do.”
Fjelstad had three hits while Bauer had one hit and walked twice in the win. Frafjord and Claas combined for four of Hamilton’s five hits for the game.
Hamilton threatened in the first two innings including with the bases loaded and nobody out in the second, but the Cardinals turned double plays to help escape unscathed. Paige Steinmetz threw out a runner at the plate on a sacrifice fly attempt with the bases loaded for two outs in the second and Bauer doubled off a runner in the top of the first after a leadoff bunt single.
Aldrich worked around the two solo homers allowed to strike out three and scatter five hits and one walk in a strong effort.
“Hannah was in pretty good control most of the game and kept them a little off balance and defensively we were strong behind her,” Faherty said.
Chi-Hi had zero seniors on this year’s varsity roster and will return its team intact as the Cardinals look to build on another impressive and successful season.
“I think we’re in a really unique situation and a really special situation and a really lucky situation where we get to see all these girls faces next spring, which is the first time I’ve ever experienced that,” Seckora said.