Prep Softball Division 1 State Notebook: Sussex Hamilton brings potent pitching, offensive into quarterfinal contest with Chi-Hi

The winner of Monday’s second game of the day at Bay Port advances to the first semifinal at approximately 2 p.m. to face the winner of 8 a.m.’s No. 2 Sun Prairie vs. No. 7 Beaver Dam contest at UW-Green Bay. No. 1 Kaukauna vs. No. 8 Wilmot and No. 4 Burlington vs. No. 5 Cedarburg are the other quarterfinal matchups.

Double shot

Two players on the Cardinals have a shot at a rare prep athletic achievement.

Junior Emme Bergh and freshman Paige Steinmetz were a part of the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team that won the state championship in February. The duo has the chance to be a part of a state title team in consecutive seasons.

Steinmetz scored 11 goals and assisted on 13 others at forward while Bergh scored twice and assisted on five at defenseman as the Sabers finished 14-6-1 and defeated the University School of Milwaukee in overtime 3-2 on Feb. 20 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Section of chaos

Seven of the eight Division 1 sectionals featured relatively chalk results in deciding their state representatives.