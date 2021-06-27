Prep Softball Division 1 State Notebook: Sussex Hamilton brings potent pitching, offensive into quarterfinal contest with Chi-Hi

A powerful offense will meet a stingy defensive unit on Monday morning when the Chi-Hi softball team opens the Division 1 state tournament against Sussex Hamilton in a Division 1 state quarterfinal contest at Bay Port High School.
The sixth-seeded Cardinals (24-5) earned a trip to state for the third straight season after defeating Marshfield 12-5 in last Wednesday’s sectional title game and offensively have scored at least seven runs in each of four postseason games. The third-seeded Chargers (23-3) have allowed just seven runs in three postseason wins, four coming in a 5-4 sectional title win over Muskego.
Hamilton pitching has given up just 46 runs in 26 games and allowed more than three runs just three times. Senior pitcher Julianna Claas has led that effort with a 1.14 earned run average in her first 141.1 innings pitched with 229 strikeouts while posting a 21-3 record. Sussex Hamilton was ranked eighth in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s Division 1 state coaches poll of the regular season.
Offensively the Chargers have also swung the bat well during a Greater Metro Conference championship season. Junior infielder Anna Frafjord had 11 home runs and 46 runs batted in entering sectionals as the team had a cumulative batting average of .433 with 20 home runs, 13 triples and a .650 on-base percentage. Madyson Baker has 11 home runs of her own to lead Chi-Hi, including round trippers in sectional wins over Hudson and Marshfield.
The winner of Monday’s second game of the day at Bay Port advances to the first semifinal at approximately 2 p.m. to face the winner of 8 a.m.’s No. 2 Sun Prairie vs. No. 7 Beaver Dam contest at UW-Green Bay. No. 1 Kaukauna vs. No. 8 Wilmot and No. 4 Burlington vs. No. 5 Cedarburg are the other quarterfinal matchups.
Double shot
Two players on the Cardinals have a shot at a rare prep athletic achievement.
Junior Emme Bergh and freshman Paige Steinmetz were a part of the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team that won the state championship in February. The duo has the chance to be a part of a state title team in consecutive seasons.
Steinmetz scored 11 goals and assisted on 13 others at forward while Bergh scored twice and assisted on five at defenseman as the Sabers finished 14-6-1 and defeated the University School of Milwaukee in overtime 3-2 on Feb. 20 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Section of chaos
Seven of the eight Division 1 sectionals featured relatively chalk results in deciding their state representatives.
Sectional 1’s with Chi-Hi was not among them. The second-seeded Cardinals defeated Marshfield 12-5 in the sectional championship game last Wednesday at Casper Park. The fifth-seeded Tigers were the lowest-seeded team to compete in a sectional title game in any division.
Marshfield earned its way into the sectional championship game by defeating three higher-seeded teams, knocking off fourth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids, top-seeded D.C. Everest and third-seeded Stevens Point.
Chi-Hi is one of three No. 2 seeds to qualify for state, joined by Burlington and Hamilton while four number one seeds (Kaukauna, Sun Prairie, Beaver Dam, Cedarburg) and one three seed (Wilmot) are among the eight state quarterfinalists.