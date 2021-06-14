Prep Softball Division 3 Regionals: 12-run second inning pushes Bloomer past Stanley-Boyd

Zwiefelhofer blasted a triple to the right-center field gap with two outs in the third and scored on a single from Maidment. Zwiefelhofer's three-base hit was the first extra bit hit of the game for a Bloomer squad that blasted 19 home runs during the regular season. A stiff wind blowing in from left field made life tough on batters for both teams and Poirier knew his squad would need to shorten its focus.

“This team likes their home runs," Poirier said. "We set a school record this year, for a younger team that’s pretty impressive but today that wasn’t going to happen so we needed to do what we needed to do and that’s put the bat on the ball and find some holes.”

Mckenna Hilger opened the fourth inning with a walk and came around to score in the fourth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stanley-Boyd (4-17) struck first in Monday's matchup with two runs in the top of the second. Ashly Zastrow and Emme Felmlee reached on a single and error, respectively, before a throwing error allowed Zastrow to score and moved Felmlee up to third base. Two batters later Felmlee came home to score on Jessica Hazuga's sacrifice fly to deep right field.