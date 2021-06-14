Prep Softball Division 3 Regionals: 12-run second inning pushes Bloomer past Stanley-Boyd

BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team took an early shot from Stanley-Boyd.
And the Blackhawks answered with quite a swing of their own.
Bloomer used a 12-run bottom of the second inning to take control in a 14-2 victory in five innings over the Orioles in Monday's Division 3 regional semifinal. The Blackhawks (25-2) advance to host Spooner on Wednesday for a regional championship.
Seventeen batters came to the plate in the big inning for the Blackhawks. All 12 runs came after two outs as the Orioles got two of the first four batters out before 12 consecutive baserunners reached. Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Laikyn Maidment reached base with base hits with one out. Maidment's came after a long battle with plenty of foul balls and Bloomer coach Keith Poirier credited that plate appearance for helping the team set the tone for the 10-run frame.
Bloomer's number nine hitter Karley Rada reached base on a fielder's choice to bring in the first run and bring the top of the order to the plate and the Blackhawks took advantage with Tori Jenneman's two-run single giving her team a 3-2 lead before Kylee Sedlacek brought in another run with a single. Calley Olson kept the inning going with a walk before Emily Kuehl reached on an error. Zwiefelhofer came through with another key at-bat in her second of the inning with a two-run single before Ryanna Keller had a two-run single, Rada plated a run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and Jenneman drew a bases-loaded walk before the third out.
Zwiefelhofer blasted a triple to the right-center field gap with two outs in the third and scored on a single from Maidment. Zwiefelhofer's three-base hit was the first extra bit hit of the game for a Bloomer squad that blasted 19 home runs during the regular season. A stiff wind blowing in from left field made life tough on batters for both teams and Poirier knew his squad would need to shorten its focus.
“This team likes their home runs," Poirier said. "We set a school record this year, for a younger team that’s pretty impressive but today that wasn’t going to happen so we needed to do what we needed to do and that’s put the bat on the ball and find some holes.”
Mckenna Hilger opened the fourth inning with a walk and came around to score in the fourth.
Stanley-Boyd (4-17) struck first in Monday's matchup with two runs in the top of the second. Ashly Zastrow and Emme Felmlee reached on a single and error, respectively, before a throwing error allowed Zastrow to score and moved Felmlee up to third base. Two batters later Felmlee came home to score on Jessica Hazuga's sacrifice fly to deep right field.
“(In) our warmups you could tell the nerves were there a little bit and then the first inning when we got three outs (on defense) three up and three down we came back in and we were able to settle in in the top of the second a little bit," Stanley-Boyd coach Tyler Wagner said. "Our bats were alive and we were just trying to stay disciplined and swing at the pitches, leaving rise balls carrying up and just putting the bat on the ball.”
Zwiefelhofer finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in, Maidment had two hits and Keller and Rada had two RBIs each. Zastrow struck out a pair in 3.2 innings pitched for Stanley-Boyd.
Kuehl and Olson split the pitching duties for the Blackhawks as Kuehl allowed a pair of unearned runs across three innings with four strikeouts and Olson set down all six batters she faced in the third and fourth innings, striking out five.
Stanley-Boyd defeated Webster/Siren 8-4 last Wednesday in the regional quarterfinals and was looking to move one win away from the program's second straight regional title. The Orioles won the program's first regional title in 23 years in 2019 when it made a run to the Division 3 sectional semifinals as a five seed. The Orioles graduate seniors Diana Nitz, Monica Derks, McKenzie Derks and Zastrow.
“That was a big thing we talked about. Just talking about their growth and their leadership and how much they’ve given back to the program," Wagner said of the seniors. "It was a tough conversation when we talked in the outfield (after the game) but knowing there’s ways to give back and knowing the impact they had on our program and hopefully those filling their spots next year can help continue and grow that.”
Top-seeded Bloomer won at least a share of its fifth straight Heart O'North Conference title during the regular season with an unbeaten league campaign in its final season in the league before joining the Western Cloverbelt next season in all sports except football. The Blackhawks will see Spooner for a third time after winning both matchups in the regular season.
“I don’t care how ugly it is at this point. Obviously we don’t want it to be ugly but if it’s ugly and we score one more run we move on," Poirier said of the win. "With this team as far as we can get for the experience long term is definitely going to be beneficial for us.”