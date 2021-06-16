Prep Softball Division 5 Regionals: McDonell blanks Flambeau in six innings for regional title

That early win would come in the sixth after McDonell loaded the bases with nobody out and pinch hitter Sam Wirtz ripped a single through the infield to score the run from third and end the game.

“She did her job," McDonell coach Rick Baier said of Wirtz. "She did what she was supposed to. She’s a real good fly ball hitter so (we thought) get a fly ball it gets the run in.”

Craker struck out five while scattering three hits in six shutout innings while offensively McDonell had seven players deliver hits as the team won its first regional title since 2018. The Macks made just one error behind Craker in the field and didn't face more than four Flambeau batters in any inning.

“Extra outs, extra baserunners, that’s all important going into (the) playoffs and what we focus on at practice," Craker said.

Seniors Craker, Willi and Wirtz have seen a full spectrum of experiences in their careers with the program. As freshmen the Macks won a Division 5 state championship before being upended by Loyal 7-4 in the regional finals in 2019 with last year's spring season being canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Macks had many young players jump into the varsity lineup entering the season for its first-year coach, but have maintained the program's high level of play.