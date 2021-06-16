Prep Softball Division 5 Regionals: McDonell blanks Flambeau in six innings for regional title

From the first at-bat of the game, the McDonell softball team was comfortable.
The Macks struck for three runs in the first inning and scored in five out of six innings in earning a 10-0 shutout victory over Flambeau on Wednesday in a Division 5 regional championship matchup at Casper Park.
McDonell moves on to host Thorp on Monday in the sectional semifinals.
Maggie Craker was 3-for-4 and finished a home run shy of the cycle while Becca Baier, Morgan Wirtz and Josie Witkowski had two hits apiece to lead the way for the Macks (20-5). Craker and Wirtz blasted doubles in the first inning as McDonell jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Baier opened the game with a single and scored on Craker's two-base hit before Wirtz cracked a ground-rule double to push the lead to 2-0. Courtesy runner Izzy Hartmann later scored on a passed ball.
“I think hitting is contagious," Craker said. "You see your teammates succeeding and so you go ahead and time the pitcher up.”
An RBI single by Craker in the second and sacrifice fly for Emma Stelter in the third extended the lead to 5-0 before Macks put another crooked number on the board with a four-run fourth. Baier started the fourth with a single before Craker drove her in with her triple, followed by a single from Wirtz who later came home on Kennedy Willi's RBI single. Abby Bresina scored on a passed ball to put the Macks one run away from a run-rule victory entering the fifth.
That early win would come in the sixth after McDonell loaded the bases with nobody out and pinch hitter Sam Wirtz ripped a single through the infield to score the run from third and end the game.
“She did her job," McDonell coach Rick Baier said of Wirtz. "She did what she was supposed to. She’s a real good fly ball hitter so (we thought) get a fly ball it gets the run in.”
Craker struck out five while scattering three hits in six shutout innings while offensively McDonell had seven players deliver hits as the team won its first regional title since 2018. The Macks made just one error behind Craker in the field and didn't face more than four Flambeau batters in any inning.
“Extra outs, extra baserunners, that’s all important going into (the) playoffs and what we focus on at practice," Craker said.
Seniors Craker, Willi and Wirtz have seen a full spectrum of experiences in their careers with the program. As freshmen the Macks won a Division 5 state championship before being upended by Loyal 7-4 in the regional finals in 2019 with last year's spring season being canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Macks had many young players jump into the varsity lineup entering the season for its first-year coach, but have maintained the program's high level of play.
“I think we have really good energy and we all have a really good connection and I think that’s really important that your team has chemistry when it’s playing," Wirtz said. "If you don’t have good team chemistry the whole thing’s going to fall apart.”
McDonell has won 17 games in a row and will see a familiar face in Monday's sectional semis with Thorp after the Cardinals topped Gilman 4-1 for a regional championship. The Macks won both regular season matchups with the second one being a 7-4 win on June 3 at Casper Park.