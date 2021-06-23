Prep Softball Division 5 Sectionals: Hurley edges McDonell for sectional championship

ATHENS — The McDonell softball team fell behind early but cut the gap to one before falling to Hurley 3-2 in a Division 5 sectional championship game on Wednesday evening.

The Northstars scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead before the Macks tallied single runs in the third and fifth innings.

Hanna Simchak drew a bases-loaded walk to open the scoring for Hurley before Olivia France followed with a two-run single to expand the Northstar lead to 3-0 in the opening inning.

McDonell stranded two runs on base before getting on the scoreboard in the third when Maggie Craker singled home Becca Baier. Morgan Wirtz added an RBI single of her own in the fifth inning to get with in a run. The Macks stranded two runners in scoring position to end the fifth. Josie Witkowski worked a leadoff walk to open the sixth but Hurley pitcher Darian Bender retired the final six batters she faced in order to clinch the win and send the Northstars to state for the first time since 2011.

Baier, Craker, Wirtz and Kait Ortmann each had one hit for the Macks, who had a 17-game winning streak snapped. Craker struck out four in allowing two earned runs in six innings pitched.