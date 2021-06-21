Prep Softball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell pulls away from Thorp, plays for trip to state Wednesday

"Being the only senior and trying to lead after a COVID year — that's the biggest thing you lose when you have a COVID year. We had a great team in 2020 and four tremendous seniors that were great leaders and then you lose that leadership and it falls upon your next year's seniors and there's only one of them...I can tell our younger kids were sometimes frustrated with her but she just stayed the course, she did a great job."

The rest of the players will have the chance to return next season and carry on the success of a program that has made four trips to state since 2012.

"I kind of compared it to a book and each one of them are going to be an author of a chapter or more and depending on what chapter where each of them (is) going to contribute is the thing," Rhyner said of the returners. "I'm curious to read the book to see the end because I tell you what, I think it looks like a good book. You read the back of the book and it looks like it should be a good book but it depends how each individual reacts."

Craker struck out six while scattering six hits and one walk with two earned runs allowed as McDonell worked around a pair of errors to advance to the sectional finals for the fifth time since 2014.