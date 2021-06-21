Prep Softball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell pulls away from Thorp, plays for trip to state Wednesday

Four runs in the second and six runs in the fifth helped the McDonell softball team pull away to a 12-3 Division 5 sectional semifinal victory over Thorp on Monday at Casper Park.
The Macks advance to Wednesday's sectional championship game to face Hurley in Athens.
The Western Cloverbelt Conference foes traded solo run tallies early before the Macks scored four in the bottom of the second to grab a 5-2 lead. Thorp cut the gap to two in the fifth a run but McDonell scored six times in the bottom of the fifth before adding one more in the sixth on a solo home run from Maggie Craker.
Seven of the nine hitters in the McDonell lineup had at least one hit while Becca Baier, Craker, Morgan Wirtz, Josie Witkowski and Emma Stelter each drove in two runs for the Macks.
Alexa Hanson drove in two runs, Trysta Leech had one RBI and Ava Teclaw doubled and scored twice for the Cardinals, who led 2-1 entering the bottom of the second.
McDonell's four runs in the second inning all came with two outs. Stelter started the rally with a single before Grace Goettl drew a walk. Becca Baier reached on an infield single to load the bases for Craker but the Macks would plate a run before the slugger's at-bat ended as a ball rolled away on a Cardinal throw and Stelter scored from third to tie the game. Craker was then intentionally walked to load the bases for Morgan Wirtz who delivered a two-run single to right field to put the Macks out front 4-2 before Craker scored on a Thorp error to complete the big inning.
"It was the same thing we always go through," McDonell coach Rick Baier said. "We got behind early but we never really give up on what we're true to and the bats eventually are going to get going and they did."
Thorp (14-10) opened the game with a run as Teclaw doubled and later scored on an RBI groundout from Alexa Hanson. Leech's RBI single just over the McDonell infield scored Jolene Windl from third after she started the inning with a single and stole two bases to help the Cardinals retake the lead before McDonell's four-run frame. McDonell tied the game at one in the bottom of the first on Craker's RBI double, scoring Baier from first after she reached on an error.
Hanson drove in another run in the top of the fifth on a safety squeeze bunt to plate Teclaw and get Thorp within two at 5-3.
"I felt like we came out here ready to play," Thorp coach Kurt Rhyner said. "I felt like the last week and a half I think the kids have done a great job."
The Cardinals had won six of their last eight games entering Monday with only losses to regional champions McDonell and Bloomer during that stretch.
Nine batters came to the plate for McDonell in bottom of the fifth as the team scored six runs to put distance on the Cardinals. Witkowski and Emma Stelter each had two-run singles just past the Cardinal infield before Baier came through with a two-run single of her own before being thrown out trying to stretch it at second base.
"The top of the order gets on and actually the middle of our lineup is coming through too," coach Baier said. "They're getting some decent RBI situations and they're coming through."
Leech struck out six in six innings for the Cardinals as McDonell was able to make the most of extra opportunities it received on some miscues by Thorp as the team moved around some players on defense.
"That's the mark of a good team, you tip your hat to them," Rhyner said of McDonell taking advantage of extra outs. "That's the mark of a good team to take advantage of the other team's mistakes and I thought Trysta pitched a nice ballgame but again when you give kids extra outs and you're not making plays and mentally I'll tell you what, I thought our kids did a great job mentally but it's still there in the back of your mind and when a ball finds somebody and a play doesn't get made and you know kids have been moved around, as much as you want to stay mentally tough these are still young kids and I think that still weighs on you a little bit."
The Cardinals graduate one senior with Kaytlyn Stunkel, Thorp's cleanup hitter on Monday who has been a key player for the program in recent years including on the 2019 Division 4 state qualifier. Rhyner credited Stunkel's leadership and competitiveness in helping a young Thorp team return to the sectional round.
"Kaytlyn Stunkel's a great kid and I guess that's why we took so long out there (talking after the game)," Rhyner said. "I wanted to do it justice and talk about two things. I wanted to talk about how excited we are about Cardinal softball in the future but I didn't want to dismiss or have that diminish from Kaytlyn and this being her final game and what she's meant to us. She's been a tremendous competitor, a tremendous leader.
"Being the only senior and trying to lead after a COVID year — that's the biggest thing you lose when you have a COVID year. We had a great team in 2020 and four tremendous seniors that were great leaders and then you lose that leadership and it falls upon your next year's seniors and there's only one of them...I can tell our younger kids were sometimes frustrated with her but she just stayed the course, she did a great job."
The rest of the players will have the chance to return next season and carry on the success of a program that has made four trips to state since 2012.
"I kind of compared it to a book and each one of them are going to be an author of a chapter or more and depending on what chapter where each of them (is) going to contribute is the thing," Rhyner said of the returners. "I'm curious to read the book to see the end because I tell you what, I think it looks like a good book. You read the back of the book and it looks like it should be a good book but it depends how each individual reacts."
Craker struck out six while scattering six hits and one walk with two earned runs allowed as McDonell worked around a pair of errors to advance to the sectional finals for the fifth time since 2014.
McDonell will face Hurley on Wednesday after the Northstars edged Athens 3-2 in the other semifinal contest. Seniors Craker, Kennedy Willi and Sam Wirtz have seen highs and lows during their time with the Macks. McDonell won a Division 5 state championship during their freshman year in 2018 before being upset in the regional finals in 2019. Last year's season was wiped out amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the veterans and their teammates have the chance to get back to state with a win on Wednesday.
"We've done all four years together, didn't really have a season last year so it feels good that we have the chance to get it all with the three of us together," Craker said of the seniors.