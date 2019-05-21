It’s safe to say Jayden Hodgson has settled in well to her position near the top of the Chi-Hi softball team’s lineup.
Hodgson went 3-for-4, finishing a triple shy of the cycle while driving in six runs as Chi-Hi routed Eau Claire Memorial 16-1 in four innings on Tuesday in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup at Casper Park.
The seventh-seeded Cardinals advance to play at second-seeded Superior on Thursday for a regional championship.
“We were never looking past (Eau Claire) Memorial,” Chi-Hi coach Kate Fjelstad said. “With the (rainy) weather you never know what you’re going to get and we came out swinging and scoring some runs.”
The Cardinals (17-7) scored in every inning and hit a pair of home runs as Mallory Sterling and Hodgson deposited Old Abe pitches over the outfield fence in the first and second innings, respectively.
“We were going hard, we really wanted to win this one and we played really well,” Hodgson said. “All the way through (the lineup) the bats were really hot.”
Sterling was also stellar in the circle, striking out eight while allowing one run — a solo home run by Erin Everson to open the third. The four-year starter Sterling has delivered many strong postseason starts for the Cardinals in recent years with Tuesday’s being the latest.
Sterling worked around a one-out walk in the first to strike out the side, then gave her team the lead in the first with a leadoff home run. Ambrea Olson added an RBI single later in the inning to stake the Cardinals to a 2-0 lead after the opening inning.
“She is a huge leader for our team and someone we look to for offense and on defense,” Fjelstad said of Sterling. “It was great, she threw well tonight. She hit her spots, put us up right away and kept going.”
Chi-Hi added two runs in the second on Hodgson’s long ball before the Cardinal left fielder plated two more with a double as a part of a five-run third. Olson and Ava Fries added run-scoring hits in the inning as well.
The Cardinals ended the game with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, batting around in an inning both started and ended by third baseman Nicole Crumbaker.
Crumbaker opened the inning with a single as the first six Cardinals of the inning reached base. Fries and Emme Bergh drove in runs with Hodgson later plating two on a single. Crumbaker dropped a single into right field for the final run to end the contest and send the Cardinals to the regional finals.
“Total team effort tonight,” Fjelstad said. “That’s what we said in the (postgame) circle. We were talking about what’s happening (Wednesday) because the weather is supposed to be yucky again. We’re going to have a long road trip on Thursday to Superior. It was a total team effort.”
Hodgson is in her first full varsity season as a starter for the Cardinals, but has settled in well in the middle of some powerful bats atop the Cardinal lineup. Her two-run shot in the second inning was her first varsity home run as the lefty has shown power to all fields for someone that entered this season not expecting to hit in the top half of the lineup. Now she’s firmly parked as a threat between power hitters Sterling, Abby Staves and Crumbaker.
“My home run I thought was a pop-up, I’m not going to lie,” Hodgson said. “And then it was over and I was like ‘Oh, OK cool’. But the other two (hits) that I had felt really good.”
The Cardinals made some defensive changes for Tuesday’s game — most notably moving shortstop Alisia Palms back to catcher and Hailey Bowe from the outfield to shortstop. Chi-Hi used more defensive shifts with the athletic Palms as short but opted to move her behind the plate to strengthen the defense there against the opposition’s running game.
Palms previously played catcher down the stretch last season as the Cardinals advanced to the Division 1 state tournament. Chi-Hi did not commit an error in the win after making a combined five errors in a doubleheader at Hudson on May 13.
“(We’re) trying to figure out what is our best position and everybody has got to be ready to go and we were tonight,” Fjelstad said.
Tuesday’s win was the first game for the Cardinals since falling in both games of a doubleheader to the Raiders, ending the program’s 10-year streak of Big Rivers Conference championships. Fjelstad said the week off allowed her team to refocus entering the postseason.
“I think losing conference was a little bit of a dagger for us and also maybe a little pick me up, saying ‘Hey, we’re better than this’,” Fjelstad said. “Whatever seed you get (in the postseason) you get. There’s certain things you can argue and certain things you can’t. We took our seed and we’re going to go battle the No. 2 seed and we’ll see what happens on Thursday.”