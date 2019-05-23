Despite coming off back-to-back Division 5 state title-winning seasons, nothing is guaranteed once the playoffs start.
The top-seed McDonell softball team fell to Loyal in a regional championship game 7-4 as timely hitting sent the Greyhounds past the Macks on Thursday at Casper Park.
Loyal advances to sectionals where it will travel to Gilman next week.
“They got two-out hits and that’s the name of the game in softball...” McDonell coach Chelsea Seckora said. “Sometimes the ball doesn’t roll your way but (Loyal) in the same breath took advantage of runners in scoring position with two outs, and hats off to them.”
McDonell had taken a 4-3 lead after scoring three runs in the fifth but Loyal responded by taking the lead back in the sixth with two runs and extending the lead in the seventh with two more.
“We knew coming in we were going to have to play our best softball and today we kind of put it together,” Loyal coach Randy Montalvo said.
The Macks took a 1-0 lead in the second as Carly Jenson started the inning with a single and later scored as Jessica Eisenreich plated the first run of the game with a run-scoring single. Jenson had moved to second on a wild pitch with two outs that got just far enough away from the catcher to advance into scoring position.
Loyal took its first lead of the game in the fourth. With two outs and runners on second and third an error allowed a run to cross the plate. After a hit by pitch and stolen base the Greyhounds found two runners in position to score. Katelynn Linder then drove in two to break the tie.
McDonell pushed across three runs in the fifth that gave the Macks a 4-3 lead. Hannah Sykora and Lauryn Deetz started the inning with back-to-back singles to bring up the top of the lineup. Oliva Mlsna delivered with a double into right field to score Sykora as the ball fell just inside the foul line. After a popout, Loyal intentionally walked Shanen Rice which it successfully did earlier in the game. This time Kait Ortmann delivered singling up the middle to drive in two runs.
Despite being down by a run Montalvo said his team remained confident.
“(We were) right were we want to be,” Montalvo said. “If we’re in striking distance we feel comfortable.”
A single, error and another single tied the game and then with two outs Loyal scored what turned out to be the deciding run on a wild pitch. The Greyhounds added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. A leadoff double and walk put two runners on.
A double steal moved runners to second and third but the Macks looked poised to end the threat as Mlsna made a diving catch and doubled off the runner at second. Another two-out hit, this time by Zaida Brock, gave Loyal some cushion.
McDonell got the leadoff hitter on in the seventh but the next three batters were retired.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them. Those girls give you everything they’ve got,” Seckora said of her team.
As Loyal moves on McDonell has its season end earlier than expected. The Macks will lose six seniors, a group that was involved in two state titles and plenty of wins.
“I told them when we were out there (after the game), you’ve won more than any softball team walking out of this school,” Seckora said of her seniors. “They have two state titles, they have two conference championships, they’ve got regional titles. In some ways I told them moments like this make you understand how sweet those really great moments are.”
Jessica Eisenreich led the offense with two hits and a run batted in, Ortmann had a hit and drove in two and Mlsna doubled, scored once and drove one in. Maggie Craker struck out nine but hit three batters and walked two in a complete game in the circle.
“I’m thankful for the last four years and I’m glad we got the chance to go to state and we got the chance to feel how it was to win and experience all of that,” Eisenreich said reflecting on her four years in the program.
“They were a good hitting team and they played good softball overall.”
While the pain of having the season come to close and knowing a group of seniors won’t be back next year is tough, Seckora said the positive moments created over the years will be what is most remembered. McDonell will graduate six seniors in Eisenreich, Sykora, Jenson, Cassie Sorensen, Marilyn Newton and Mary Roth.
“This makes you realize how great it is to have those awesome moments in your career,” Seckora said.