BLOOMER — The season series was split with two extra inning one-run games.
The Blackhawks were determined to end it in seven this time.
Escaping a one-out bases loaded jam in the seventh inning the Bloomer softball team defeat Northwestern 1-0 in a Division 3 sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
“We knew what kind of game it was going to be (with) two one-run games in the regular season. Tonight both pitchers were both on,” Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said. “We got that run in the first inning and (pitcher Emily Kuehl) made it stand up.”
Bloomer advances to the sectional final where the Blackhawks will play Prescott — which defeated Stanley-Boyd 9-3 on Tuesday.
Kuehl had allowed just two infield hits entering the seventh but the Tigers mounted a rally putting the first runner on with one out with another single that didn’t leave the infield. Karysn Jones moved the tying run to second and then Jayda Klobucher dropped a soft liner into left field. Bloomer left fielder Annabelle Wittrock slightly bobbled the ball but she quickly threw it in to hold the runner on third.
“In typical Northwestern fashion, they don’t quit,” Poirier said of Northwestern’s rally.
Poirier gathered the team at the circle to calm the players down after the Tigers loaded the bases. He said he main goal of the conversation was to get Kuehl focused on what brought her success in the previous six innings — locating well within the zone.
“I just went out and told Emily it’s up to you to hit spots,” Poirier said. “She missed a couple spots that inning and she knew it. She’s very good at taking the blame for it, but she pitched a great game and (she) went back to hitting spots.”
The Tigers then tried to execute a squeeze bunt to tie the game but Kuehl fielded the ball cleanly and tossed it to catcher Rilee Luzinski for the force out at home. Kuehl then recorded a strikeout to close the game out and stranded three runners on base.
“Anybody who didn’t think this game was going to be close obviously wasn’t watching,” Poirier said of the matchup. “It’s going to come down to defense and we made every play.”
Kuehl allowed five hits, struck out four with no walks to earn the win in her third start against Northwestern this season. Being able to command another pitch to gave the Tigers something else to consider when they stepped into the batter box proved effective for Kuehl. Her curveball had been used sparingly throughout the season and recently she has gained more confidence in it.
“Last game (against Northwestern) my changeup wasn’t working so I knew I had to get that down,” Kuehl said. “Instead of the changeup I (threw) the curveball this time. I knew my defense was going to do well.”
“Emily had three pitches tonight,” Poirier said. “I don’t think we threw the curveball against Northwestern all season long and I think it kind of screwed them up in the beginning of the game and gave them one more thing to look at.”
Bloomer plated its only run in the first inning which ended up being the only run it would need. Kenadi Poirier reached on an infield single to short with one out. After a flyout to center, Calley Olson delivered with a double into the right-center gap and Poirier raced around the bases to put the Blackhawks up after an inning.
Northwestern pitcher Allison Luoma held Bloomer in check the remainder of the way as the Blackhawks didn’t have have a runner reach base after Olson’s double in the first. Luoma struck out three and didn’t walk a batter in the contest.
“The best two pitchers in the conference tonight and they both showed why,” Poirier said of Luoma. “She just kept us off balance.”
The Tigers lone threat before the seventh occurred in the second. After Brooke Ogren singled to start the inning the Tigers bunted her over to second. Kuehl struck out the next batter and induced a popout to second to end the inning.
“I was very proud of her in the way she stepped up tonight,” Luzinski said of Kuehl. “We’ve had a few off nights, not just her but as a team, and her pitching well really put us together.”
Bloomer with have a rematch with Prescott to a trip to the state tournament on the line on Thursday. The Blackhawks fell to the Cardinals 7-5 on April 5 as Prescott scored six runs in the second inning and Bloomer wasn’t able to complete the comeback.