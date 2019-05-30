BLOOMER — The throw had to be perfect.
And it was.
Prescott left fielder Ariana Temmers threw out Bloomer’s Kenadi Poirier at home plate for the final out of a 6-4 Cardinals win on Thursday in the Division 3 sectional finals, thwarting a Bloomer comeback.
Bloomer (20-7) trailed 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, but loaded the bases with its first three batters as Ashley Poirier reached on an error, Samantha Buchholtz singled and Kenadi Poirier drew a walk.
Rilee Luzinski reached base on a fielder’s choice with an out at the plate and Calley Olson flew out to shortstop to put the Blackhawks one out from defeat. Isabella Jenneman roped a single to left field, plating Buchholtz before Temmers came up with a strong throw to home for the tag out of the speedy Poirier on a close play to send the Cardinals to next week’s state tournament.
“Ashley got on and then we have our three best hitters coming up in a row and Calley has been second on the team with runners in scoring position. (It was) right where we wanted to be,” Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said. “(We) thought their pitcher was losing a little bit, (we) gave a lot of take signs making her throw strikes. Izzy got a pitch she could hit and it’s the way it goes. I thought we hit the ball hard after the second inning.”
“It had to be bang bang and one of my coaches was yelling ‘keep the force (out)’ and I’m like no we’ve got her,” Prescott coach Abbey Morris said of the throw. “I think it was just about trusting our defense and knowing our kids can make those plays when they needed to and we made those plays today.”
The Blackhawks struck first in the game as Luzinski drove in Buchholtz on a Prescott error to stake Bloomer to a 1-0 lead after one. Prescott grabbed the lead with two runs in the second, loading the bases with no outs before Kaelyn Lewis plated a run with a single to tie the game. Sydney Matzek later scored after Lewis got caught in a run down after venturing two far off second base. Lewis grabbed Bloomer’s attention long enough for Matzek to make a dash for the plate and just beat the throw in. Prescott scored another run in a similar way in the fourth inning.
“They scored some runs because we had some frazzled moments early in the game,” coach Poirier said.
Prescott extended the lead with three runs in the fourth, the others coming on a bases loaded walk by Faith Stiles and a single from Temmers.
Bloomer got two runs back in the bottom half of the fourth with a bases loaded walk by Ashley Poirier and an RBI single from Buchholtz. Prescott’s Lewis opened the sixth with a double and came around to score later on a double by Temmers.
The Blackhawks had several hard-struck balls off Cardinal pitcher Matzek in the middle innings, including four flyouts in a row that were caught near or at the warning track.
“You can’t ask for anything more,” coach Poirier said. “Get up to the plate and have great at-bats and move the ball and hit it hard somewhere and their centerfielder played a heck of a game. Two or three (catches) off the fence, the one in the gap and that’s softball.”
Bloomer pitcher Emily Kuehl struck out seven in seven innings of work for the Blackhawks, she was briefly relieved by Olson in the fourth inning before returning to complete the frame.
“She just left too many pitches over the middle of the plate and they’re a good hitting team,” coach Poirier said. “Everything she put over the middle they hit hard. They didn’t miss any of her mistakes and that’s a product of their conference being a little bit deeper than ours. They get that good pitching every time and the same thing happened with Amery last year (in the playoffs) where we made a few mistakes and they made us pay.”
Prescott defeated Bloomer 7-5 on April 5, a game in which the Cardinals raced out to a 7-0 lead before the Blackhawks rallied to get within two in the final innings.
“I honestly have no words, other than I’m so proud of my kids,” Morris said. “The resiliency they showed this year, I cannot ask for a better group.”
The Blackhawks graduate a strong three player senior class in Kenadi Poirier, Jenneman and Luzinski that have been key pieces for a successful Bloomer program in recent years.
“I feel bad for them. They’ve been with me since they were seven or eight coming out of t-ball,” coach Poirier said. “(They’re) everything you could ask. I was talking to somebody about how easy they were to coach because of their leadership. Every team has their little things going on but they handled it so well that I didn’t have to deal with anything expect softball this year.
“They knew when to have a team dinner. They knew when to pull everybody together, they knew when to bark at somebody if they needed it. It’s been a long time since we’ve had leadership like that and it was good.”