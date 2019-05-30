SCHOFIELD — With another trip to state on the line, the Chi-Hi softball team’s seniors stepped up.
Abby Staves hit a two-run home run in the fourth and Mallory Sterling scattered six hits in a complete game shutout 3-0 win over Stevens Point on Thursday in a sectional final matchup as the Chi-Hi softball team earned another trip to the state tournament.
“(A) team effort. We have talked about it all year long and they came to play today,” Chi-Hi coach Kate Kjelstad said of the win. “They did it on the defensive end where maybe they weren’t doing the best at the plate and then those guys at the plate that stepped up (were) huge.”
Chi-Hi advances to the Division 1 state tournament for a second year in a row. The tournament gets underway next Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
Staves’ blast to right center opened up the scoring as the Cardinals jumped ahead 2-0.
“It felt really good to be the first one to get us going and get us on the board and it made me feel good to be a leader on this team and get us really started,” Staves said of her home run.
Chi-Hi had almost ran themselves out of a scoring opportunity a batter before. Jayden Hodgson led the inning of with a single and Nicole Crumbaker followed with another base hit. The ball was bobbled by the centerfielder which sent Hodgson to third where she was thrown out. But Staves picked her up with the two-run shot.
Chi-Hi added to its lead in the fifth as Hannah Aldrich delivered a run-scoring single. Alisia Palms started the frame with a double to center and she moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Then Aldrich poked the ball to right field as she dropped in a RBI hit.
Aldrich had saved a run in the inning prior with stellar defensive play. The Panthers had a runner on second with two outs when Maddie Kvatek lined a grounder up the middle. Aldrich dove to her right and snared the ball and threw to first for the final out of the inning.
“I know my team has got me,” Chi-Hi pitcher Mallory Sterling said. “They always have me, I know they got us.”
The Cardinals almost put themselves in an early hole as Chi-Hi escaped a jam in the first. A walk, double and another base on balls filled the bases with no outs. Sterling buckled down recording back-to-back strikeouts before ending the threat with a popout to first.
“I just realized it’s just a game. I can do this,” Sterling said about the first inning. “I’ve been in situations like this before. It’s no big deal, calm myself down.”
Stevens Point stranded two runners in the second after a walk and a single put runners on first and second. Hodgson secured the second out of the inning coming in to make a fine defensive play. Sterling then induced a bouncer right back to her as escaped another scoring threat.
She then settled down after that to limit Stevens Point to four baserunners the remainder of the contest. She struck out five with three walks.
“She is steady,” Fjelstad said of Sterling. “All the time she’s a huge leader and has stepped up for us.”
Palms had two hits, including double and a run scored. Hodgson, Crumbaker and Ava Fries added singles for the Cardinals in addition to the two run-scoring hits from Staves and Aldrich.
The meeting in the sectional final between the Cardinals and Panthers was the sixth in seven seasons. Chi-Hi has now evened the series three games apiece after having won the last two and three of the last four. The two teams didn’t meet in 2016 and the Cardinals earned victories in 2015, 2018 and now 2019.
“They have a great program and great kids,” Fjelstad said of Stevens Point. “We knew it was going to be a battle and we just said we have to play our game instead of worrying about all the ‘hoopla.’ We’ve played them the last two years and even before I started coaching, and it’s been a battle every single time and it was a battle tonight.”
Despite the history the matchup between Stevens Point and the Cardinals this season might have been a surprise to some. Chi-Hi began the postseason as a No. 7 seed which put them in position to have to earn wins over No. 2 Superior and No. 6 Marshfield. Yet the Cardinals expected to get to this position because they believed they could come together after an up and down regular season that saw a long Big Rivers championship streak end.
“I think our team expected to be in this spot, I don’t know that other people did,” Fjelstad said. “We’re a good team we just didn’t play well through the season and that is what got us the seven seed. That was kind of our lucky No. 7 and that’s what we went with and we got it.”
Quarterfinals at the state tournament begin next Thursday with the eight qualifying teams to be reseeded. After losing an impact group of seniors last season the Cardinals regrouped and will head back to Madison for the second straight season.
“These guys have worked for it. Our coaches staff has put in the hours to work on the things we needed to work on and they showed tonight,” Fjelstad said.
“So much excitement and relief that we made it past (Stevens Point) and we don’t have to worry about it,” Staves added. “We can go to Madison and do our stuff there.”