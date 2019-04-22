STANLEY — The Cadott and Stanley-Boyd softball teams entered the spring with similar goals.
Both the Hornets and Orioles return the vast majority of their rosters from last season’s young squads and each believe they could be a sleeper in the Western Cloverbelt.
The two programs have shown signs of living up to that expectation early in the season and squared off Monday at Oriole Park in a matchup that was suspended after one inning due to rainy weather.
Monday’s game was the first of the season for the Hornets, who waited 42 days since the first day of spring practices to get into game action against an opponent.
Mother Nature’s temperamental start to the spring meant Cadott’s first 10 attempts to play a game were either postponed or canceled before the first pitch. The Hornets only got one inning in, but 11th-year coach Kari Moldrem liked what she saw from her Hornets as the team scored three runs with several well-struck hits.
“It’s nice to see the production offensively on the things we’ve been working on,” Moldren said.
That included a triple from catcher Meadow Barone as the team showed more of an all-fields approach at the plate.
“They made some nice contact and that’s what we’ve been working on, especially Meadow (Barone) getting her to try to work the entire field,” Moldrem said. “Last year she was pretty much just a pull hitter.”
Cadott has been able to practice outside but facing an opponent — even for just an inning — is something Moldrem believes her team can build on.
“We’ve been on the dirt, we’ve forced the issue a little bit. When we have four fields in town you can pick and choose from, usually one has dirt that’s decent enough,” Moldrem said. “It’s not like we haven’t been on any dirt, so that’s an advantage to us. We did get out quite a bit, as much as they could.”
Stanley-Boyd has several games under its belt and has already enjoyed some early-season success. The Orioles are off to a 3-0 start following a 9-1 win at Osseo-Fairchild on April 15 to open conference play. Prior to that Stanley-Boyd earned sizable wins over perennially-contending programs Gilman (13-3) and Stratford (17-10) in Poynette earlier this month.
Stanley-Boyd coach Andrea Mahr credited her seniors for their leadership as well as her younger players that are now taking bigger steps as they see more action at the varsity level.
“We’re definitely more confident in all aspects of the game,” Mahr said. “We get to dig deeper with being more strategic with game play and having fun with that kind of stuff rather than just the basics, which is always fun to do as a coach and as a player.”
Early in the Western Cloverbelt season, the Orioles join Altoona and Thorp at 1-0 as the lone teams in the league still unbeaten in conference play.
Improved pitching will be counted upon for both teams. The Hornets feature hurlers Callie Bremness and McKenna Barone while the Orioles have pitchers Ashly Zastrow and Marissa Gustafson, each capable to providing solid innings in the circle in a conference with no shortage of pop at the plate.
Both the Hornets and Orioles are anxious to see where the stand against the heavyweights of the league and will get the opportunity this week, weather permitting.
Cadott is scheduled to host the Railroaders on Tuesday before welcoming the two-time defending Division 5 state champion McDonell on Thursday and playing at Fall Creek on Friday.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Fall Creek on Tuesday with a home game versus defending Division 4 runner-up Thorp on Thursday before playing at McDonell on Friday and a Saturday matchup against St. Croix Central at Oriole Park.
While an important week for each team got off to a rainy start on Monday, both teams are hoping the stretch can end with some victories.
“The girls are excited to play against some higher quality teams,” Mahr said. “We want to size up against them, we want to see what we got and I think we can give them a run for their money if not get a W.”