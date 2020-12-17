Prep Softball: Faherty, Seckora excited for opportunity to work together as co-head coaches for Chi-Hi

The softball coaching resumes of Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora are impressive on their own.
Now the two state championship winning coaches will get the chance to combine their knowledge as both Faherty and Seckora have been announced as co-head coaches for Chi-Hi.
Athletic director Mike Thompson announced the new coaching arrangement on Tuesday evening, a vacancy that developed after Kate Fjelstad stepped down after three seasons as head coach that included two trips to the Division 1 state tournament before this spring’s season was wiped out.
Fjelstad replaced Faherty, who stepped away as Cardinal coach after the 2017 season. Faherty posted a 234-60 record in his 10 seasons leading the Cardinals including five trips to the Division 1 state tournament and a state championship in 2012 when he was also named the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Coach of the Year.
Seckora, a Chi-Hi graduate who played for the Cardinals in the early 2000s, helped the Cardinals reach state twice before playing colleigately at Winona State University, ranking among the program’s career leaders in a variety of offensive categories. She started coaching the McDonell program in 2011 and had led the Macks program for the last decade, guiding McDonell to four state tournament appearances including Division 5 state championships in 2017 and 2018.
The opportunity to return to the Cardinal program was appealing to both Faherty and Seckora and the duo let the hiring committee know they were open to any arrangement, including a possible co-coach scenario.
“The last thing either of us wanted was it to be Chelsea against Jared or Jared against Chelsea for the job and so knowing that we both had some interest in it and we both applied and we both interviewed,” Faherty said. “I think within that timeframe brought that potential that we were open to anything that the interview committee was open to look at and consider including being co-head coaches. They came back to us with (the idea) that we’d like to go that route if you guys are willing to do that.”
Faherty coached Seckora during her playing days during summer club softball.
“This position is a really awesome position for any coach to have a chance at so when it opened up it was awesome to have the potential to go back to my alma mater and work within my school district and work with other great coaches,” Seckora said.
While both Faherty and Seckora spent much of the 2010s leading their own respective powerhouse programs in Chippewa Falls, they both were excited to share the responsibilities that come with leading a team and have the communication skills to help make it work at a high level.
“As a coach you never get too locked in to ‘this is my way’ and all this – at least I don’t think good ones do,” Faherty said. “I think good ones are always able to look at what type of players you have with you at the time and adapt and figure things out with it.”
Faherty is familiar with many of the players in the program as a physical education teacher at Chi-Hi while Seckora has coached many in the fall as an assistant with the volleyball team. The duo plans on meeting with the rest of the coaching staff in the coming weeks and months to help take a look at how the program will operate and who will take care of what, a situation more cloudy than usual amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As soon as we’re allowed to get some kids up here for open gyms and things like that we’ll be here,” Faherty said. “We’ll do it but obviously we’ve got a lot of other things to have happen from a school district standpoint, getting kids back in classrooms first as well probably before we get doing that stuff.”
Already a teacher in the Chippewa Falls school district, Seckora now makes the move back across the street to Chi-Hi in the spring for softball. Seckora is thankful for her time at McDonell and the players, coaches, parents, administrators and fans she’s worked with for the past 10 years.
“Those athletes are going to continue to be successful,” Seckora said of McDonell. “I know they will because I know the type of people they are, I know the type of athletes they are. I know they’re going to get a coach in there that’s…any coach they get in there is extremely lucky as well because they’re getting tremendous athletes with great attitudes, great hearts, great work ethic.”
Both Faherty and Seckora have been instrumental in building the Chi-Hi program to the level it is at today. Chi-Hi is fifth in state history for the most state tournament appearances with 13 and is a perrenial top-10 ranked team in the Division 1 state coaches poll.
Now both return to the program excited for the chance to help continue and enhance the program’s already sterling legacy.
“Chi-Hi softball has done so much for me as a person and now to be able to turn around and give back and create experiences and memories and life lessons for athletes in the same building that I received those gifts, I’m just really excited about that,” Seckora said. “I’m really excited and honored to be working with Jared and all his experience.”
Currently the first day of softball practice is set for April 19 with games being able to begin on April 27 and the state tournament set for June 28-30.
“The combination and fit I think are just a good timing for everything and for everybody and we hope the players and parents and everybody in the community are excited for it as well,” Faherty said.
Chi-Hi softball vs Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Division 1 state quarterfinals 6-6-19
