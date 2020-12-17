Prep Softball: Faherty, Seckora excited for opportunity to work together as co-head coaches for Chi-Hi

The opportunity to return to the Cardinal program was appealing to both Faherty and Seckora and the duo let the hiring committee know they were open to any arrangement, including a possible co-coach scenario.

“The last thing either of us wanted was it to be Chelsea against Jared or Jared against Chelsea for the job and so knowing that we both had some interest in it and we both applied and we both interviewed,” Faherty said. “I think within that timeframe brought that potential that we were open to anything that the interview committee was open to look at and consider including being co-head coaches. They came back to us with (the idea) that we’d like to go that route if you guys are willing to do that.”

Faherty coached Seckora during her playing days during summer club softball.

“This position is a really awesome position for any coach to have a chance at so when it opened up it was awesome to have the potential to go back to my alma mater and work within my school district and work with other great coaches,” Seckora said.

While both Faherty and Seckora spent much of the 2010s leading their own respective powerhouse programs in Chippewa Falls, they both were excited to share the responsibilities that come with leading a team and have the communication skills to help make it work at a high level.

